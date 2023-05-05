Mitchell School District eyes Mitchell Middle School’s Reindl for MHS assistant principal post

MITCHELL — Mitchell School District officials are looking in-house to fill an open administrator position at the high school.

Bobby Reindl, who is in his third year as Mitchell Middle School assistant principal, has verbally agreed to assume the role of Mitchell High School assistant principal, which will be vacated when the retirement of current high school assistant principal Craig Mock takes effect later this year. Joe Childs, incoming superintendent for the Mitchell School District, announced the move Friday.

“Mr. Reindl has been a strong voice and steady guide for many years, and his impeccable leadership and devotion to Mitchell is an asset,” Childs said in an email to the Mitchell Republic. “Not only does he understand the importance of academic excellence, he also comes equipped with the history and understanding of our school system.”

The board is expected to review the hire of Reindl at its next meeting, which is set for May 11 at 5:30 p.m. in Room 110 at the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy. If approved, he would assume the role July 1.

The personnel move comes amidst a wave of position changes, departures and promotions in the Mitchell School District.

Joe Graves, who had served as superintendent for the district for over two decades, announced his resignation in January to take up the position of secretary of education for the state of South Dakota. After reviewing potential candidates, the Mitchell Board of Education selected and approved Childs, who had been working as Mitchell High School principal, to succeed him. He officially takes over the position in July.

To fill the vacancy left by Childs at the high school, the board selected Justin Siemsen, who currently serves as both high school principal and superintendent for the Sanborn Central School District, to be the new Mitchell High School principal. The board approved the hire at its April 24 meeting.

Additionally, longtime district business manager Steve Culhane will retire at the end of the school year. He will be succeeded by Theresa Kriese, who currently serves as the chief financial officer for Dakota Wesleyan University.