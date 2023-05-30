Mitchell School Board election: Matt Christiansen looks to continue service

MITCHELL — Matt Christiansen has seen plenty in his seven years on the Mitchell Board of Education.

The Utah native turned Mitchell resident was first appointed to the board in 2016 to fill a vacancy, and he has held his position on the board ever since. As a member, he has helped guide the district through a global pandemic, mask mandates and new high school construction planning, all along with the business that comes with managing the education of youth in the community.

It’s been an up and down journey, but it all fits in with his reason for accepting his original appointment to the board years ago.

“I’ve always enjoyed contributing to the community, but it was not something I really considered before it became available,” Christiansen told the Mitchell Republic. “It seemed like a good match — being able to contribute to the community and be a representative for the community.”

Christiansen is looking to continue that contribution with another three-year term on the board. He will face Deb Everson for the seat at the June 6 election that will also see voters decide on Mitchell City Council candidates and two ballot issues.

Christiansen, 49, is a father of three kids who all attended the Mitchell School District said he has learned much from his seven years on the board of education. That experience has become an asset during his service and given him insight into how a school district and its many moving parts work. This is his second time running for re-election after his appointment in 2016, winning a three-year term in 2017 and he was unopposed in 2020.

“I think with board membership there’s a learning curve, and over time it’s a little easier to see the big picture and not get lost in the details,” Christiansen said. “Also over time it’s become clear why it’s important for the board to do board things and not administrative things or classroom things. We’re there to set policy, review goals and hire the best people and let them do their job. That’s how a district thrives.”

A psychologist with Avera Health, Christiansen has cited maintaining top-tier district facilities and attracting and retaining high-level teachers would continue to be priorities if he’s reelected.

“Facilities are important because we need a place to teach, but teachers are the primary resource of a school district. It’s important that we have highly qualified teachers because not only do they prepare our students for what comes next, but they also mentor them,” Christiansen said.

Christiansen also said he wants to make sure students have the resources to deal with the day-to-day pressures of growing up, something that has become a clear need since the pandemic impacted students in the district for three years. Mental health issues have been on the rise since the pandemic, and students healthy in body and mind are better equipped to learn and progress, he said.

Christiansen has remarked that school security is one of several district topics that he prioritizes. He said that the district and law enforcement response to the local October school shooting hoax at Mitchell High School show that the plans that the district had in place for just such a situation worked well. He said the district and law enforcement continued to refine their approach to that plan following the hoax.

Security should only improve at the new high school building, where there will be only one main point of entry into the building. The current high school building has multiple points of entry, he said, making it more difficult to control who comes and goes from the building.

His training in psychology, as well as his experience teaching classes at Dakota Wesleyan University, gives him a wide perspective on a number of education issues, he said, and he draws upon his experience in both.

To help ensure the Mitchell School District remains a vital force in the community, Christiansen is hoping for another term on the board. A school system is the beating heart of a community, and something of which the quality is weighed when people select Mitchell as a community in which to live and grow a family. He knows that because his family did exactly that when it chose Mitchell as a home.

A successful, thriving school district benefits the students themselves and the community at large, he said. He wants to continue to guide the district toward that goal come June 6. He’s ready to listen to the public should they return him to his seat.

“I’m excited to continue serving the community. I’ve always had an open-door policy with my contact information on the board’s website, and I would just ask people to email, call or text with ideas or concerns they might have,” Christiansen said.