Mitchell School Board election: Deb Everson aims to give back with run for board position

MITCHELL — When Deb Everson took out a nominating petition to run for the Mitchell Board of Education back in March, it marked her first foray into the world of public board service.

She said she has no agenda or any ax to grind when it comes to her campaign run. The longtime educator and Mitchell native just wants to give back to the community and the district that has been a part of her and her family’s life for years.

“It is absolutely my first time,” Everson told the Mitchell Republic with a laugh. “I would say it is an opportunity to share my time and talent. I love education. I love children. It just seemed like the time since I’m nearing full retirement.”

Everon, 62, took early retirement following her teaching career with the Mitchell School District before moving on to work as education director at Abbott House and currently works at the Morgan Theeler law office in Mitchell. Now she wants to provide some leadership with the Mitchell Board of Education, for which she is running against incumbent Matt Christiansen in the June 6 election that will also see the public vote on Mitchell City Council members as well as a pair of ballot issues.

It may be her first time running for public office, but she brings a background of years of experience in the education field, and she wants to share it.

As a former teacher herself, she knows the difficulties that come with leading a classroom. She also knows the importance of keeping talented teachers on staff during a time when teachers can be hard to hire and retain. She hopes efforts like a recent program that provides paraeducators a route to becoming certified teachers is one solution that has potential.

“Definitely hiring and retaining teachers is a huge one,” Everson said. “I think it really needs to be explored more. Those solutions are viable. I’ve seen that in practice, and it does work, especially after being paraeducators for months — they actually know the job.”

School security also comes up as a priority, though Everson she has seen some effective steps taken to help reduce those problems over the years, such as the single entrance included with the designs of the new high school building.

Her teacher instincts also boost her interest in high academic performance. The district must maintain high expectations and standards to benefit its students.

“We as a district need to continue to have high expectations for academics and learning. We can’t lower expectations and standards,” Everson said. “I know it’s tough. We’re in a social media world. It’s tough but we have to continue to have that high-quality education. It should be at the forefront.”

Student well-being is also a key to that, she said. Mental health support and a good physical education experience can help provide lifelong happiness.

The physical education aspect is one reason she supports the new high school and its associated bond ballot issue, but it’s not the only one, she said.

“I think it’s exciting that we’re getting a new school and hopefully we are able to get the athletic facilities built at the same time. It’s probably logical not to have to maintain two different buildings,” Everson said. “But I also think it’s important to say that it’s not just athletic (programs), it’s PE classes, which everyone is required to take. I think physical education is so important, because it’s a lifelong thing.”

Everson's son, Andy, also serves as the district wrestling coach, so she understands the need for upgrade activities spaces, she said.

Working on a government entity like the Mitchell Board of Education can be difficult work, Everson said. She sees that in her hubsand Bob's work as mayor of Mitchell. But she knows she’s up to the challenge, just like the Mitchell community in general is up for the challenge when it comes to getting things done.

“Our overall mentality in Mitchell is ‘work hard’,” Everson said. “If you want to earn something, you work hard. That work ethic is there, and I think it’s pretty well-known, and I think that’s ingrained in our educational system as well.”

Should voters select her for the Mitchell Board of Education on June 6, she’ll be ready to take up the position and get down to working for the students, staffers and patrons of the Mitchell School District.

“I don’t have an agenda. It’s not a vendetta, it’s not because of an issue,” Everson said. “I’m running because I want to share my time and talent and I’m passionate about quality education.”