Mitchell Rotary Club names Neugebauer latest recipient of Carl Sprunger Outstanding Educator Award

MITCHELL — Tricia Neugebauer’s classes at Mitchell High School are tough. Students who have taken those classes say so themselves.

But they wouldn’t have it any other way, and their opinion on that was reflected by the Mitchell Rotary Club Thursday afternoon, as the service organization named Neugebauer the recipient of this year’s Carl Sprunger Outstanding Educator Award at a meeting at Blarney’s Sportsbar and Grill in Mitchell.

“It’s so meaningful because it comes from the students,” said Neugebauer, who began teaching at Mitchell High School in 1994. “It’s really humbling. You know you’re challenging those kids and they’re coming and having high expectations of you, and I have high expectations of them.”

Neugebauer, a Minnesota native who graduated from what was then Moorhead State University in Moorhead, Minnesota, currently teaches physics, advanced biology, biology and biomedical courses at Mitchell High School. She began teaching in Mitchell right out of college, and it has been the only school at which she has worked in her 28-year career.

The Carl Sprunger Outstanding Educator Award is named for longtime Mitchell Rotarian and community servant Carl Sprunger, who served the club as its 46th president from 1962-63 as well as contributed volunteer service for years in the Mitchell community. The award is a way for the club to recognize area educators for their dedication to their students and classroom.

“Carl Sprunger was a Rotarian who went above and beyond,” said Jen Bradley, president of the Mitchell Rotary Club. “So we’re keeping his legend alive by doing this. One of our favorite parts is that the students nominate the teachers, it’s not coming from their peers or anyone in the administration. It’s the students, who are living and breathing what they do every day.”

Mitchell Rotary Club's scholarship chair Tom Dice, left, and president Jen Bradley, right presented Mitchell High School teahcer Tricia Neugebauer with the Carl Sprunger Outstanding Educator Award Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Blarney's in Mitchell. Erik Kaufman / Mitchell Republic

Students who apply for the Mitchell Area Community Scholarship are asked by the Rotary Club to name up to two people who made a meaningful contribution to their experience in the local education system. This year, 94 students named a total of 68 different individuals.

In the end, it was Neugebauer who stood out as a teacher who taught tough classes with an eye toward making her students better, said Tom Dice, scholarship chair for the Mitchell Rotary Club.

“Speaking on behalf of Rotary and the Mitchell community, we are honored to have had you in our education system, and we congratulate you,” Dice said.

Neugebauer is the first to admit that her classes probably aren’t for everybody, but in some ways that’s the point. Taking a class on a subject that may seem overwhelming is a good way to determine if a particular field of study is right for a student, and high school is a perfect time to experiment with those kinds of classes.

“The great thing about them is they help kids discern whether they like this subject, but they find out either way. Either you enjoy learning about those things or you don’t, and at least you found out before you spent money on college,” Neugebauer said. “That’s why I encourage kids to take these classes, because they’re free. It’s a free opportunity to find out if this is your niche or it isn’t. And then you can tailor your schooling to what you really want to do.”

Dice read aloud a handful of testimonials that students wrote about their former teacher. The words “difficult” and “challenging” were common words in these statements, but so were “amazing” and “dedication.”

“Her classes are challenging, and all of them have been hard for me at times. She is incredibly smart, and her approaches to teaching have been very beneficial to me,” wrote one anonymous student. “It is very clear that she cares about all her students and their success.”

Another credited Neugebauer with guiding her toward a career in medicine.

“She is the reason I was able to fall in love with the medical field. She has tremendous dedication to her students, provides experience for them that inspires them,” another student wrote. “There are a lot of people who can teach, but Mrs. Neugebauer inspires, connects with and pushes students to excel. I nominate Tricia Neugebauer for the Carl Sprunger Educator Award because she exhibits all the qualities a great teacher should have, and I am honored to have had Mrs. Neugebauer as a teacher.”

Neugebauer said she knows her students find her classes challenging. Because of that, she admires those students who are willing to take on those difficult classes. In turn, she said she owes it to those students to do right by them.

Tricia Neugebauer, who began teaching in Mitchell in 1994, was named the Carl Sprunger Outstanding Educator Award by the Mitchell Rotary Club Thursday, June 16, 2023 at Blarney's. Erik Kaufman / Mitchell Republic

“They are tougher courses, and I do have high expectations, because I know the kids that get to me have high expectations of themselves. And one of the things I appreciate about them is they have high expectations for me,” Neugebauer said. “So it’s really special that I’ve helped and made a difference in their educational lives.”

She also credited the other teachers who guided her students as they came up through elementary and middle school. They helped lay down their educational foundation before they arrived at Neugebauer's class, she said.

Neugebauer said she has no plans to leave the classroom anytime soon, as there are still more lessons to teach and more students to serve. That’s what continues to drive her, and she continues to look forward to challenging next year’s students, as well as having them challenge her.

“That’s why we go in there — to hopefully inspire them to push themselves beyond what they thought they were capable of,” Neugebauer said.