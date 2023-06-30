Mitchell, regional communities gearing up for Independence Day celebrations

MITCHELL — Fireworks and more will be on tap over the weekend and beyond as Mitchell and several surrounding communities will host a variety of Independence Day celebrations, ranging from parades and rodeo events to the traditional pyrotechnic displays that light up the sky.

Mitchell will see its annual fireworks show take place Tuesday, July 4 on the shores of Lake Mitchell. The display, which is sponsored by the Mitchell Exchange Club along with assistance from the city of Mitchell and several corporate sponsors, will take place beginning at dusk at Windy Point. There is no charge to attend the event.

There are many other Independence Day events scheduled in communities throughout the region, including in:

Chamberlain

A patriotic parade will be held Saturday, July 1 on Main Street in Chamberlain. The lineup for the parade will be held at the Avenue of Flags at 10 a.m. with the parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. Classic cars, trucks, trailers, bikes, wagons, motorcycles, horses, walking, riding and dancing entries are all welcome. The Rock the Bluffs fireworks display will be held Tuesday, July 4 on the Missouri River, with the display launching from the causeway between Chamberlain and Oacoma. The display is expected to begin around 10:15 p.m.

Ethan

The Ethan Fire Department will host a fireworks display Tuesday, July 4 at the Ethan Park. The fireworks show will begin after dark. The display will be preceded by a parachute hunt for the kids, which is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. There will be a rain date of July 5 in the case of inclement weather.

Freeman

Freeman will celebrate the Fourth of July on Sunday, July 2 at Merchants State Bank Field from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Youth softball and baseball will begin at 11 a.m. and chislic will be served throughout the afternoon. The Freeman and Tabor amateur baseball teams will play at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks following.

Geddes

The second annual Geddes Fireman Fireworks Show will take place Sunday, July 2 at the town athletic complex. The show will begin at dark. Donation buckets have been placed in local businesses around town and proceeds go to support the show and the fire department.

Gregory

A multi-day event continues in Gregory on Saturday, July 1 with Junior Teeners vs. Winner baseball action at 5 p.m., an Independence Scramble Golf Tournament with 11:30 a.m. registration deadline and 12 p.m. tee time at the Gregory Golf Course, a Dallas Ten Steer Roping competition with signup at 5:30 p.m. and a 6:30 p.m. start time and a dance and karaoke from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Gregory Lanes. On Sunday, July 2, more baseball will be played at 5 p.m. between Jr. Teeners and Winner, performances by The Rough & Tumble at 2 p.m. and the Java Jives at 7:30 p.m. at the Park Performance Center, a bean bag tournament following the parade at Gregory Lanes and a dance and karaoke from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Gregory Lanes. On Monday, July 3, there will be turtle races with registration from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Mary Bob’s, Bingo from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. under the BankWest drive-through canopy and a dance and karaoke from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Gregory Lanes, featuring music by The Dammit Jim Band. On Tuesday, July 4 there will be an Avera Gregory Run/Walk beginning at 8 a.m. at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium Community Room, a kiddie parade at 10:30 a.m., the big parade at 11 a.m., free swimming from 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the Gregory City Pool, Bingo from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. under the BankWest drive-through canopy, a car show with registration at 12 p.m. and a start time of 1 p.m. at Gregory City Park and fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Gregory Airport. The Hilltop Drive-Inn will be showing The Super Mario Brothers Movie July 1 and July 2 at sundown. The D.C. Lynch Carnival Parade will also be held from 1 p.m. to 12 a.m. on July 2, 3 and 4.

Howard

There will be a Fireman’s Celebration Tuesday, July 4 at the Howard Baseball Diamond in Howard. Games begin at 3 p.m. with hamburgers and hotdogs being sold at 5:30 p.m. There will be a “bigger and better” fireworks display after dark. Live music will also be part of the activities. The event is sponsored by the Howard Volunteer Fire Department and donations are accepted and welcomed.

Lake Andes

The Charles Mix County Lake Restoration Organization will hold a RibFest Sunday, July 2 south of the veterinary office with a $5,500 payout from first to fourth prize. Serving will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. or until supplies run out. The day will also feature music by Uncle Roy and the Boys. A fireworks display sponsored by the Lake Andes Fire Department will take place at dusk.

Menno

Menno will hold its Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday, July 4. At 8 a.m. a road race in support of summer athletic programs in Menno will take place beginning at the Menno Fire Hall. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. for the 5K and 10K runs as well as the one-mile run/walk for kids. At 10:50 a.m. a kiddie parade will kick off the Rames-Bender Post 152 community parade set to start at 11 a.m. The route will begin at the Menno school and proceed north down Fifth Street before following the traditional route past the Menno-Olivet Care Center and finishing by the baseball field. The theme of this year’s parade is “Honor and Remember.” After the parade the Menno FFA will host a community barbecue with serving taking place outside the old city/school gym. Seating will be available inside the auditorium. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. a car show and shine and a number of children’s activities will take place at Pioneer Acres, including a carousel, Ferris wheel and barrel train rides. Admission and all activities are free, although freewill donations will be accepted. At 7:30 p.m., the Menno Mad Frogs will host Freeman in the traditional July 4 baseball game at the Lily Pad ballfield. Fireworks will follow.

Parkston

The community of Parkston will see the Parkston Mudcats amateur baseball team take on the Dimock-Emery Raptors on Monday, July 3 at the ballfield. That game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and fireworks will follow the game at dusk.

Pickstown

Pickstown will host activities on Tuesday, July 4 as part of the Independence Day holiday. There will be a parade with the lineup beginning at 10 a.m. Floats are welcome, as are a number of other entries, including but not limited to golf carts, vehicles and bicycles. The parade will be followed by lunch at the park. The Pickstown Museum will also be open following the lunch.

Platte

There will be a fireworks display in Platte Friday night after dusk on Friday, June 30. The display will follow the Platte Killer Tomatoes baseball game against Corsica/Stickney.

Salem

Salem will host a fireworks display Saturday, July 8 in conjunction with the Barn Raisin’ BBQ. The show can be viewed from the McCook County 4-H Grounds. The event is sponsored by Blindert Insurance and the firework will be provided by Lew’s Fireworks. A rain date has been set for Sunday, July 9.

Springfield

The Springfield celebration will begin Sunday, July 2 with games in the park beginning at 1 p.m. The event will continue Monday, July 3 with the signup for a Bull-O-Rama beginning at 6 p.m., with mutton busting beginning at 6:30 p.m. The calcutta will get underway at 7 p.m. and the bull riding will follow at 7:30 p.m. A street dance will be held from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday, July 4 will see the Firecracker 5K registration begin at 7:30 a.m. and the race beginning at 9 a.m. at the fire hall. There will be food vendors at the marina beginning at 5 p.m., a cake walk and inflatables from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the crowning of the Frog Queen and Frog Jump. A fireworks display will take place after dusk.

Wessington Springs

Celebrations will kick off at 10 a.m. in Wessington Springs on Saturday, July 1 with the 15th annual Blue and Gold Golf Tournament at the Spring Country Club. That will be followed at 6 p.m. with the annual SDRA Foothills Rodeo at the Jerauld County 4-H Grounds in Wessington Springs. The Foothills Rodeo will continue at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2 and a community church service at the park will take place at 11 a.m. On Monday, July 3 the Wessington Springs teeners will take on Mount Vernon-Plankinton at David Jost Memorial Field at 5:30 p.m. The 6th annual Firemen’s Funfest will be held at the Wessington Springs Fire Hall from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Tuesday, July 4, at 7 a.m. the American Legion Willman-Fee Post 14 will raise the Avenue of Flags in honor of Independence Day. At 10 a.m. the 4-H Horse Club Barrel Race will take place at the Jerauld County rodeo grounds. A parade will take place at 2 p.m., with participants lining up on College Avenue and horses lined up in the back. The theme for the parade is “Cowboys and Freedom.” Immediately following the parade there will be an ice cream social at the Wessington Springs Senior Center. There will be a community talent show at the 1905 opera house with a freewill offering being accepted for water and dessert served. A fireworks display courtesy of the Wessington Springs Fire Department will follow at dusk.

Witten

The Witten Volunteer Fire Department will host a fireworks show Monday, July 3. There will be hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and baked beans served at the Community Hall starting at 6:30 p.m. with donations taken at the door. Fireworks will begin after dusk.

Woonsocket

The 2023 Woonsocket Water Festival will take place over the course of the Fourth of July weekend in Woonsocket. The theme for this year’s festival is “video games.” The event will kick off Saturday, July 1 at 8 a.m. with a Sonic 5K Run for Fun. There will be open swimming with music by the pool, Teno Taco Food Vendor, class reunions and B&K Concessions from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Water Golf will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. by St. Wilfrid’s KC’s. The Grand Theft Auto Car Show will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with registration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. east of the school. A Mario Kart Demo kids demolition derby will be held at 2 p.m. A Pac-Man cook off finals and feed will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a Kids’ Movie Night will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Woonsocket Gym. Sunday, July 2 will see St. Wilfrid’s Church mass at 9 a.m., along with the Spirit of Faith worship service on the island. St. Wilfrid’s pancake feed will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A Bass Master fishing derby for kids will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Lake Prior. Open swimming will again be held from noon to 6 p.m. A Super Mario Bros. bean bag tourney will be held at 12:30 p.m. Water Golf will again be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and a calcutta auction will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the west side of the tennis courts. At 6:30 p.m. the Angry Birds pig wrestling contest will take place just west of the tennis courts along the railroad tracks. More open swimming will take place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 3. That day will also include the Dakotaland Pokemon Go Scavenger Hunt and Meal near the swimming pool. There will be an alumni social hour at the community center at 5 p.m. with an all-school alumni banquet following at 6 p.m. at the community center. There will be an Alumni Legends basketball game at the Woonsocket Gym beginning at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, July 4, the day will kick off at 11 a.m. with a video-game-themed parade. Registration for the parade begins at 9 a.m. by the city office. An FFA BBQ fundraiser will be held at noon at the Woonsocket school. Open swimming will again return for the day from noon to 6 p.m. At 1 p.m. the event Bowsers Turtle Races, Camp Critters Centipede Wagon Train and Water Golf will get underway. Those events will be followed by the Donkey Kong Volleyball Tourney at 1:30 p.m. A Firemen’s Challenge will begin at 2 p.m. on the west side of the lake. Water Tricycle Races will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and an NBA Jam three-on-three Jamball tournament will be held at 3:30 p.m. A Space Invaders fireworks display on the lake will take place beginning at 10 p.m. or dark.