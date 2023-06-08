99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mitchell elections, abortion clashes, carbon pipelines and more | June 8, 2023

The Mitchell Republic Minute is a weekly podcast reviewing the week's news and previewing upcoming news.

By Kai Englisch
Today at 1:39 AM

The Mitchell Republic Minute for June 8, 2023.

Every week, reporters from the Mitchell Republic review some of the week's news highlights and preview what's ahead for the Mitchell Republic coverage area.

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon.

By Kai Englisch
Kai Englisch joined The Mitchell Republic in 2023, where he currently works as a general assignment reporter covering the greater Mitchell area. Englisch graduated from St. John's College in 2022, receiving a B.A. in Liberal Arts. He speaks German and conversational Spanish.
What To Read Next
Corn Palace Festival29.jpg
Local
Mayor to Palace board: ‘Get your butts in gear’ on festival music lineup
June 07, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  Luke Hagen
348615186_739503431300325_5893482456827355321_n.jpg
South Dakota
Dangerous wild animals encroaching on South Dakota neighborhoods
June 07, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Bart Pfankuch, South Dakota News Watch
6-6-23ElectionWatchParty-3.jpg
Local
Mitchell School District voters resoundingly approve $17 million athletic facility bond
June 06, 2023 10:20 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
Must Reads
5-23-23CandidateHeadshots-4.jpg
Local
Everson edges Christiansen in race for Mitchell Board of Education seat
June 06, 2023 09:20 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
2454640+Lake Mitchell.jpg
Local
Mitchell lake lot initiated measure approved, allowing city to sell land for Lake Mitchell improvements
June 06, 2023 09:15 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
6-6-23CityElection-4.jpg
Local
VOTING: June 6 city-school election results
June 06, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
5-23-23CandidateForum-10.jpg
Local
Susan Tjarks emerges as victor for Ward 4 Mitchell City Council seat, bringing end to heated campaign
June 06, 2023 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness