Mitchell Board of Election to discuss potential athletic facilities bids approval

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Board of Education is expected Monday to review bid alternates for the Mitchell High School construction project, namely the athletic facilities portion of the construction that was originally proposed along with the classroom areas that are currently being built.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 12 in Room 110 at the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy.

Voters in the Mitchell School District voted June 6 to approve a $17 million bond measure that would fund upgraded athletic facilities to go along with the new high school building on Capital Street. The public approved the measure 2,888 to 634 for 82% of the vote, topping the 60% the ballot issue needed to pass.

“In addition to the athletic spaces, this sequence of construction completes the construction project — finishes outdoor practice spaces and parking,” Joe Childs, superintendent for the Mitchell School District, wrote in his meeting agenda notes.

Representatives from Puetz Design and Build and the Schemmer architectural firm are expected to review the submitted bids for the project and the successful low bidders. Steve Culhane, business manager for the district, and Childs will then review figure totals, as well as revenue sources, and recommend bid approvals, rejections or other relevant motions regarding the construction bids.

ADVERTISEMENT

School officials have said the athletics facilities could be ready for use as soon as the 2025-26 school year.

Personnel

The board is expected to consider the following personnel moves:



The new certified hire of Becky Coats, 5th grade teacher at Longfellow Elementary, $59,400, effective 2023-24 school year.

The classified hires of Annette Kroger, data support specialist, $19.50 per hour, 8 hours daily, effective May 30; Elizabeth Martin, administrative assistant at Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary, $17 per hour, 7 hours daily, effective Aug. 2; Mary Eliason, librarian at Mitchell High School, $17 per hour, 7.5 hours daily, effective Aug. 9 and Seth Paulson, head boys soccer, $2,985, effective 2023-24 school year.

The transfers of Mackenzie Elias, 5th teacher at Longfellow Elementary to 5th teacher at Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary and Laura Starr, paraeducator at Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary, 7 hours daily to CCC/computer aide at Gertie Belle Rogers, 7.25 hours daily. Both transfers effective for the 2023-24 school year.

The reduction in hours of Jeanette Uher, paraeducator at Mitchell High School, 7.25 hours daily to 5 hours daily, effective 2023-24 school year.

The resignation of Erin Fowkes, counselor at Mitchell High School, effective end of the 2022-23 school year.

The following Mitchell Technical College 2023 adjunct instructors: Ashley Alarcon, RAD 156 - intro to CT, $1,500; Sarah Ellis, COMM 210, interpersonal communications and SPCM 101 - speech fundamentals, $4,500; Julie Gross, ENGL 110 - workplace communications, $2,250; Julie Hart Schutte, SOC 100 - introduction to sociology, $2,250; Anne Kelly, PSYC 101 - general psychology, $2,250; Nathaniel Raak, MATH 103, mathematical reasoning, $2,250; Annike Russell-Manke, ACCT 221 - Quickbooks and BUS 122 - e-commerce, $4,500; Ryan Van Zee, BUS 170 - entrepreneurship small business management, $2,250 and Shirlyce Weisser, MOP 212 - electronic records and MOP 230 - medical office administration, $4,500. All are effective for the summer of 2023.

The following Mitchell Technical College 2023 internship instructors: Jim Mahoney, BC 290 - commercial internship, $3,750; Tim Goldammer, DPT 290 - internship, $1,500; Izaak Goldammer, DPT 290 - internship, $1,250; Joel Rassel, DPT 290 - internship, $1,500; Matt Moore, IST 290 - internship, $1,000; Lynne Smith, MLT 234 - practical clinical chemistry, $2,000; Chris Degen, OPRV 190 - internship, $1,750 and Mike Benjamin, WBT 290 - internship, $2,250. All are effective for the summer of 2023.

The following Mitchell Technical College instructors: Devyn Killion, culinary instructor, $48,500; Dale Mesman, CDL instructor, $62,000; Jason Von Eye, ag technology instructor, $66,500 and Jordan Von Eye, accounting/business management instructor, $62,000. All are effective Aug. 1.

Other business

Also at the meeting, the board is expected to:



Canvas and consider certification of the June 6, 2023 Mitchell Board of Election results and bond measure.

Consider any revisions to the district Elementary Handbook for the 2023-24 school year.

Consider setting meal prices for the 2023-24 school year.

Consider increasing clerical FTE.

Consider approving bids for Mitchell Technical College vehicles.

Consider declaring items as surplus.

Hear board member reports.

Hear the superintendent report.

Hear public commentary.

The meeting is open to the public. The meeting will be livestreamed by the Mitchell Republic on its website.