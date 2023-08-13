Mitchell Board of Education to review high school project rebids

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Board of Education Monday will get its first look at a series of rebids for the ongoing Mitchell High School construction project when it convenes for its next meeting.

The meeting will take place Monday, Aug. 14 in Room 110 at the Mitchell Career and Technical Education Academy. The scheduled start time for the meeting is 5:30 p.m.

After the public approved in June a $17 million bond issue to complete the proposed athletic facilities along with the classroom and administrative portions of the project, the board decided to seek rebids on a number of line items for the athletics facilities portion of the high school. This was necessary after some contractors said they could no longer honor their original bids due the amount of time that had passed between the original bid submission and the start of construction.

The rebids the board will consider include items for masonry, gypsum wall systems, resilient flooring, fire suppression, electrical and technology cabling.

According to the agenda for the Aug. 14 meeting, the rebid for the masonry came in at $1,215,490, which is below the original bid of $1,836,040. The new bid for the gypsum wall systems came in at $519,068, slightly higher than the original bid of $479,075. The rebid for the resilient flooring item also came in slightly higher at $400,500 as compared to $391,850 for the original bid. The new bid for electrical came in higher at $1,244,409 after an original bid of $879,819, and the new bid for technology cabling came in at $97,880 after an original bid of $59,609.

The original bid for fire suppression came in at $165,940 and there was no rebid, according to the agenda.

In all, the total on the rebids comes in at $207,046 less than the original bids.

The board will hear from Puetz Design and Build and the Schemmer architectural firm on the low bidders, and district administrators are expected to give the board recommendations on for approvals, rejections or other relevant motions.

Personnel

The board is expected to consider the following personnel items:



The new certified hires of Trevor Krugman, head sophomore football coach, $3,070; Travis Salmonson, freshman assistant football coach, $2,347; Jacey Puetz, seventh grade assistant volleyball coach, $1,589; Darby Deffenbaugh, freshman volleyball coach, $2,271; Katrina Talley, sophomore volleyball coach, $3,212; Christina Siemsen, JV volleyball coach, $4,413; Jordan McKean, seventh head football coach, $2,021; Sterling Dockweiler, freshman head football coach, $3,015 and Amber Adrian, 0.4 FTE EL teacher, $21,400. All hires are effective for the 2023-24 school year.

The new classified hires of Kate McEntee, paraeducator at Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary, $16 per hour at 7 hours daily; Kelly Shonley, paraeducator at Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary, $16 per hour at 7 hours daily; Jessica Phillips, paraeducator at L.B. Williams Elementary, $18 per hour at 7 hours daily; Shannon Dolezal, paraeducator at Mitchell Middle School, $16 per hour at 7 hours daily; Amanda Nava, paraeducator at Mitchell Middle School, $16 per hour, 7.25 hours daily; Grisly Escriba Valasquez, custodian at L.B. Williams Elementary, $17 per hour at 8 hours daily; Doris Cordero, paraeducator at L.B. Williams Elementary, $16 per hour at 7 hours daily; Hemily Rivera, general food service at Mitchell High School, $16 per hour at 5.5 hours daily, effective Aug. 8; Michelle Buccholz, general food service at Mitchell High School, $17 per hour at 5.5 hours daily, effective Aug. 9; Haylie VonEye, general food service at Mitchell High School, $14 per hour at 2-3 hours daily; Richard Snook, part-time maintenance worker, $19 per hour at 20 hours per week, effective Aug. 14 and Stephanie Kampshoff, paraeducator at Longfellow Elementary, $16 per hour at 7 hours daily, effective Aug. 14. All classified hires are effective Aug. 16 unless otherwise noted.

The resignation of Maddie Morgan, paraeducator at Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary, effective Aug. 9.

Changes in hours for Demetrius Wells, paraeducator at Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary, 4 hours daily to 6 hours daily; Terri Juhnke, paraeducator at L.B. Williams Elementary, 7 hours daily to 7.5 hours daily and Rachela Dirksen, paraeducator at L.B. Williams Elementary, 7.5 hours daily to 7 hours daily. All changes in hours are effective for the 2023-24 school year.

The new Mitchell Technical College certified hires of Bobbi Brink, speech language pathology adjunct lab instructor, $4,500; Sara Dalaney, speech language pathology adjunct lab instructor, $4,500; Kari Gosmire, speech language pathology adjunct lab instructor, $4,500 and Rebecca Harvey, speech language pathology adjunct lab instructor, $4,500. All Mitchell Technical College certified hires are effective Aug. 21.

The Mitchell Technical College contract services of Crazy Lady Consulting-LCC, consulting for Farm Ranch Management Program, $1,750 per month and reimbursement for mileage, effective Aug. 1.

Other business

Also at the meeting, the board is expected to:



Consider review of Mitchell K-12 policy series 100 to 300.

Consider review of Mitchell Technical College policy series 100-300.

Discuss possible dates for school board work session with ASBSD Board Development Director Wade Pogany.

Hear public commentary.

Hear board member reports.

Hear the superintendent report.

The meeting is open to the public. The Mitchell Republic will livestream the meeting at its website.