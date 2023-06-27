Mitchell Board of Education approves $3.567 million in 2022-23 district budget supplements

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Board of Education Monday night approved a number of supplements to the Mitchell School District 2022-23 budget.

The move came at the board’s regular meeting at the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy.

Although school district budgets are typically set through the board budgeting process, there are occasions when additional significant expenditure becomes necessary. In those cases, the board can approve those expenditures through a budget amendment, when when the expenditure need becomes clear near the end of the budgeting process, a budget supplement is needed.

Budget supplements are common in districts the size of Mitchell, said Steve Culhane, business manager for the Mitchell School District.

“That’s usually normal during the course of a year," Culhane told the Mitchell Republic following the meeting.

The board approved a supplement totaling $3,567,380 across four budgets. Those distributions were $633,515 in the general fund, $125,724 in the capital outlay fund, $155,000 in the special education fund and $2,653,141 in the capital project fund.

The reasons for the supplements were outlined briefly by Culhane.

Among the general fund increases, some will be used to help cover expenses such as increases for a fourth year of warranty for district laptop programs for elementary, middle school and senior high programs. The warranty will put all three instructional areas on the same time frame for laptop replacement for the start of the 2024-25 school year.

That supplement comes out to $50,747 for the elementary, $19,575 for the middle school and $101,193 for the high school.

In the capital outlay fund, $227,000 will go toward matching funds for a Workforce Education grant, while new business office software and new furniture for the library will come in at $5,100 and $4,624, respectively.

A $65,000 supplement in the special education fund will cover an increase in salary and benefits due to long-term subs and two new FTE paraeducators having family health and dental insurance. Another $50,000 and an additional $20,000 is for interpreter services and tuition costs, while another $20,000 will go toward meeting all the needs of therapy for district students.

The largest supplement covers the capital project fund, which is an expense that the district has paid for the new high school project this fiscal year.

Mitchell Technical College actually reduced its budget to reflect expected expenditures that did not occur as planned. In this case, $4.3 million that had been budgeted for expenses associated with the construction of the new diesel building on the Mitchell Tech campus was not needed and will flow through to the next budget.

Terry Aslesen, a member of the board, noted that he would like to see supplements reviewed in the event funding like grants are approved as the year goes on instead of at the end of the fiscal year. Although the Mitchell School District has traditionally only done one round of supplements at the end of the fiscal year, Culhane said Aselsen raised a good point.

“ I know (Aselsen) would like to see them a little more often, and he expressed that tonight. We have been doing it once a year, so he made a good point that when a grant gets approved, maybe we should do a budget supplement and bring it to a meeting. Do it as you go,” Culhane said.

More information on the specific budget supplements can be found in the June 26 meeting agenda information packet.

The yearly budget public hearing and the budget approval for the 2023-24 budget will take place at the next meeting of the board, currently scheduled for July 24. Both moves were expected at the June 26 meeting but had to be postponed due to a clerical error by Culhane, who said he neglected to legally advertise the budget hearing, which is required by South Dakota law.

Policy revisions, new policy

The board approved the first reading of two district policy revisions and a new policy at the meeting. The two revisions involved wording clarity in policies regarding wellness and parental involvement in Title programs.

The new policy, which was also approved on first reading with minor adjustments, involved a district policy on hate speech.

“The District finds that racial epithets and slurs as to national origin create a disturbance in, and interference to, the educational environment, which outweigh any legitimate education purpose,” the lead paragraph of the new policy reads. “The Mitchell School District denounces and prohibits the use of racial epithets and slurs as to national origin, regardless and irrespective of context, user, audience, target, intent or, or lack thereof, purpose or lack thereof, bias or lack of thereof, or means of communication.”

The policy lead statement continues:

“Any words or language that would have an offensive meaning if it was used by a member of a certain race or national origin is prohibited regardless of the race or national origin of the user.”

Childs said the policy differs from the district bullying policy in that bullying is defined by repeated patterns of behavior, whereas it takes only one instance of racism or hate speech to cause harm.

The board will revisit the three policies on their second reading at the July board meeting.

Personnel

Also at the meeting, the board approved the following personnel moves:



The new certified hires of Darien Cass, speech language pathologist at Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary and St. John Paul II Elementary, $51,500 and Kindra Clark, assistant girls soccer, $1,740. Both hires are effective for the 2023-24 school year.

The new classified hire of Tessa Allen, volunteer competitive cheer coach, $1, effective 2023-24 school year.

The transfer of Meghan Puetz, administrative assistant at Mitchell Middle School 10 month to data support food service at Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy 12 month, $19 per hour, effective June 20.

The resignation of Annette Kroger, data support specialist, effective June 15.

The new Mitchell Technical College hires of Noah Munsen, ag technology instructor, $66,500, effective Aug. 1 and Chlsey Plamp, nursing instructional technician, $55,000, effective June 28.

Other business

Also at the meeting, the board:



Approved of a $300,000 loan through the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant.

Heard board member reports.

Heard the superintendent report.

Heard public commentary.

The next scheduled meeting of the Mitchell Board of Education is Monday, July 24 at the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy.