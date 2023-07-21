6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Mitchell baseball, Minnesota shooting, pipeline testimonies and more | July 21, 2023

The Mitchell Republic Minute is a weekly podcast reviewing the week's news and previewing upcoming news.

Mitchell Republic Minute.jpg
The Mitchell Republic Minute
Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Today at 12:09 AM

The Mitchell Republic Minute for July 21, 2023.

Every week, reporters from the Mitchell Republic review some of the week's news highlights and preview what's ahead for the Mitchell Republic coverage area.

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon.

Check out our previous episodes of the Mitchell Republic Minute .

Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Kai Englisch joined The Mitchell Republic in 2023, where he currently works as a digital reporter covering the greater Mitchell area. Englisch graduated from St. John's College in 2022, receiving a B.A. in Liberal Arts.
What To Read Next
The Davison County Public Safety Center serves as the home for county lockup. (Matt Gade/Republic)
Members Only
Local
Davison County felony court cases for July 18
15h ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
edolsonuse.png
News
Former Mitchell educator, state legislator Ed Olson ‘impacted countless people’
1d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
South Dakota Highway Patrol NEW.jpg
News
One killed in single-vehicle ATV crash in Hanson County
1d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
082322.S.DR.BROCKRUSSELL.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Mitchell's Brock Russell to swim in Junior National Championships in California
2d ago
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
South Dakota Highway Patrol NEW.jpg
News
One killed in single-vehicle ATV crash in Hanson County
1d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
4041861+baseball.jpg
Prep
Area Legion baseball roundup for July 18: Tabor takes care of Alexandria to open Region 4B play
2d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge