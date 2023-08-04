Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Mitchell baseball charges, daycare respite, towing permit and more | Aug. 3, 2023

The Mitchell Republic Minute is a weekly podcast reviewing the week's news and previewing upcoming news.

The Mitchell Republic Minute
Today at 8:25 PM

The Mitchell Republic Minute for August 3, 2023.

Every week, reporters from the Mitchell Republic review some of the week's news highlights and preview what's ahead for the Mitchell Republic coverage area.

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon.

Check out our previous episodes of the Mitchell Republic Minute .

Kai Englisch joined The Mitchell Republic in 2023, where he currently works as a digital reporter covering the greater Mitchell area. Englisch graduated from St. John's College in 2022, receiving a B.A. in Liberal Arts.
