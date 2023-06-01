99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Medicaid disenrollments, controlled burns, Lange plea and more | May 31, 2023

The Mitchell Republic Minute is a weekly podcast reviewing the week's news and previewing upcoming news.

The Mitchell Republic Minute
Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
May 31, 2023 at 10:51 PM

The Mitchell Republic Minute for May 31, 2023.

Every week, reporters from the Mitchell Republic review some of the week's news highlights and preview what's ahead for the Mitchell Republic coverage area.

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon.

Check out our previous episodes of the Mitchell Republic Minute .

Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Kai Englisch joined The Mitchell Republic in 2023, where he currently works as a general assignment reporter covering the greater Mitchell area. Englisch graduated from St. John's College in 2022, receiving a B.A. in Liberal Arts. He speaks German and conversational Spanish.
What To Read Next
News
Avera’s Heidi Gehrke receives national award for work as nursing instructor
May 31, 2023 03:33 PM
By  Erik Kaufman
South Dakota
Between unwinding and renewals, SD health providers seek to bridge larger-than-expected Medicaid gap
May 31, 2023 03:12 PM
By  Kai Englisch
News
Controlling the 'green glacier' taking over the South Dakota landscape
May 31, 2023 05:30 AM
By  Ariana Schumacher
Must Reads
Local
Physical and emotional scars remain in Spencer 25 years after killer tornado
May 30, 2023 12:37 PM
By  Barry Amundson / For Sioux Falls Live
Prep
Mitchell's Alyssa Magee earns academic all-state honor for softball
May 31, 2023 03:28 PM
By  Mitchell Republic
Local
Salem to convert derecho-damaged land into new housing development
May 30, 2023 10:47 AM
By  Mitchell Republic