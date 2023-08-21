Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Man with machete tries to torch gun-toting neighbor's truck in Lake Andes

A Lake Andes man could be facing 10 years in prison after being indicted for allegedly pouring gasoline on a neighbor’s truck while armed with a machete.

3104429+Charles Mix courthouse 3.jpg
The Charles Mix County Courthouse
(Republic file photo)
Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Today at 11:06 AM

LAKE ANDES, S.D. — A Lake Andes man could be facing 10 years in prison after being indicted for allegedly pouring gasoline on a neighbor’s truck while armed with a machete.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 6, court documents say that Keeler Hopkins Jr., 42, entered onto the property of Willie Caple, another Lake Andes resident.

Within minutes, Hopkins poured what was described as a “liquid substance” onto Caple’s pickup windshield after smashing it in with a rock, according to court documents that reference a surveillance camera that captured footage of the incident. The law enforcement officer on the scene then described a strong smell of gasoline emanating from the pickup.

Caple is then is seen appearing in the video with what court documents describe to be a shotgun, allegedly pointing it at Hopkins. Caple later told law enforcement that he had seen Hopkins on his camera system, and went out with his gun to “defend himself and his property.” He stated that the gun malfunctioned when attempting to shoot Hopkins, who then fled the scene on foot.

No plea was entered from Hopkins Jr. during the indictment on Aug. 17. It is unknown whether the two had known each other prior to the altercation.

In all, Hopkins is facing up to ten years in prison and a $20,000 fine for reckless burning, a Class 4 felony. He's also facing an additional 2 years in prison and $4,000 in fines for intentional damage to property, a Class 6 felony.

It is his second charge for reckless burning. Court documents indicate Hopkins was sentenced in August 2022 for reckless burning or exploding, also in Charles Mix County.

An arraignment has been set for Aug. 28, where Hopkins will hear a formal reading of charges.

