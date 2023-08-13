Man killed in fatal crash on Friday at Bon Homme County intersection

TYNDALL, S.D. — One person is dead following a crash on Friday, Aug. 11 at the intersection of South Dakota Highways 37 and 46 between Tyndall and Wagner.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred at 1:34 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highways 37 and 46, about 10 miles northwest of Tyndall.

The department said the crash occurred when a 2017 Kenworth T800 semi-truck was traveling south on Highway 37. A 43-year-old man driving a 2007 Nissan Xterra was traveling west on Highway 46 and failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck in a T-bone manner by the semi truck. Both vehicles came to a rest in the southwest ditch at the corner, which does not have traffic stop on Highway 37.

The 43-year-old male was killed in the crash, while the 63-year-old driver of the semi received minor injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

The names of those involved have not yet been released pending the notification of family members.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.