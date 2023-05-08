Lutjens Named Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week 

MITCHELL — Central Electric Cooperative and Mitchell High School recently recognized Kobi Lutjens, son of Kerri Lutjens, as the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week for May 7-13.

The Scholar of the Week program is a partnership between Dakota News Now Television, Central Electric Cooperative and other local Touchstone Energy Cooperatives that honors accomplished high school students.

According to Mitchell High School Guidance Counselor Erin Fowkes, Lutjens is a motivated student who plans to pursue a degree in civil engineering. He earned 23 dual college credits as a junior, and during his senior year he will earn an additional 19 credits, allowing him to graduate high school as a college sophomore.

Lutjens is active in rodeo, track, men's softball and band. He also started a community garden in his backyard, allowing people in his community to pick fresh produce.

"Central Electric Cooperative salutes Kobi and all students who set an example of hard work and high academic standards," said Tara Miller, manager of communications at Central Electric Cooperative. "He should be proud of his accomplishments."

Lutjens received a $250 scholarship and will be featured on Dakota News Now. His interview will air during the 6 p.m. news on Monday, May 8, and again on the morning news Tuesday, May 9, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Scholar of the Week program captures the commitment electric cooperatives have to the communities they serve. Nominations from faculty are no longer being accepted for this school year but will be accepted for new seniors in the fall.