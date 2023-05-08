99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Lutjens Named Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week 

Mitchell High School senior earned 23 dual college credits as a junior

050723.N.DR.WEEKLYSCHOLAR1.JPEG
Mitchell senior Kobi Lutjens, right, accepts the Scholar of the Week award from Central Electric Cooperative Manager of Communications Tara Miller.
Submitted Photo
By Mitchell Republic
May 08, 2023 at 5:00 AM

MITCHELL — Central Electric Cooperative and Mitchell High School recently recognized Kobi Lutjens, son of Kerri Lutjens, as the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week for May 7-13.

The Scholar of the Week program is a partnership between Dakota News Now Television, Central Electric Cooperative and other local Touchstone Energy Cooperatives that honors accomplished high school students.

According to Mitchell High School Guidance Counselor Erin Fowkes, Lutjens is a motivated student who plans to pursue a degree in civil engineering. He earned 23 dual college credits as a junior, and during his senior year he will earn an additional 19 credits, allowing him to graduate high school as a college sophomore.

Lutjens is active in rodeo, track, men's softball and band. He also started a community garden in his backyard, allowing people in his community to pick fresh produce.

"Central Electric Cooperative salutes Kobi and all students who set an example of hard work and high academic standards," said Tara Miller, manager of communications at Central Electric Cooperative. "He should be proud of his accomplishments."

ADVERTISEMENT

Lutjens received a $250 scholarship and will be featured on Dakota News Now. His interview will air during the 6 p.m. news on Monday, May 8, and again on the morning news Tuesday, May 9, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Scholar of the Week program captures the commitment electric cooperatives have to the communities they serve. Nominations from faculty are no longer being accepted for this school year but will be accepted for new seniors in the fall.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
2454640+Lake Mitchell.jpg
Local
Mitchell candidate and issue forum to be held and livestreamed Tuesday
May 17, 2023 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Police lights.
News
DCI, Charles Mix officials investigating deaths in Pickstown
May 17, 2023 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
2222824+fire.jpg
News
Lake Norden fire hall destroyed in devastating blaze, ongoing state investigation rules out foul play
May 17, 2023 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher