With full faculty and new administration, another Mitchell school year to get underway

MITCHELL — The Mitchell School District has been a busy place the last few weeks as teachers, administrators and staff prepare for the return of students to the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

There have been teacher meetings, classroom stocking and preparation and a bundle of new administrators settling into their new roles in district leadership. Even the grounds have been busy with a new high school under construction right across the street from the current Mitchell High School.

It makes for some long busy days, but the start of a new school year is always an exciting time, and the start of the 2023-24 school year is no different.

“I’m just excited to get going with the school year. We have a lot of great things going on,” said Joe Childs, superintendent for the Mitchell School District.

Students

The focus of any school district is the students, Childs said, and hundreds will again be filtering through the doors in Mitchell this week.

While preliminary enrollment numbers for the 2023-24 school year won’t be available for a few months, Childs said he expects they will be close to the average enrollment for the district, which over the last decade has numbered about 2,760 in K-12.

The district saw 2,730 students enrolled in the 2022-23 school year, which was a drop of 13 from the 2021-22 school year, but it was up overall from 10 years ago. The enrollment numbers over the past decade, according to the district report card, were:



2020-21: 2,802

2019-20: 2,784

2018-19: 2,796

2017-18: 2,791

2016-17: 2,784

2015-16: 2,785

2014-15: 2,747

2013-14: 2,710

2012-13: 2,596

Childs said one of the main focuses of the year will be to again maintain student achievement, safety and to improve absenteeism numbers, which have continued to be an issue at districts across the state and the country. Regular attendance is crucial for a solid educational experience, and the recent COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated an already-growing problem in classrooms everywhere.

“This isn’t unique to Mitchell, but something we need to make sure to address as a state is to educate parents and students about the importance of regular school attendance. That will certainly be a focus and one we think will (continue to be) a challenge,” Childs said.

Brook Brummett sits at her desk preparing for the first day of school on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 at Mitchell High School. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Students and staff will also have to navigate around the considerable amount of construction with the new high school building. Heavy equipment and operators have been working for months on the grounds just west of Mitchell High School across Capital Street, and construction has changed the way students and staff go about their day.

Childs said high school students, many of whom move between the current high school and the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy across the street for various classes, have been informed on how to best enter the MCTEA building as construction blocks the traditional main entrance.

Childs also noted that crews were working with heavy equipment on Capital Street itself earlier this week to tie the new construction into local infrastructure. He said that work is completed and there should be no disruption of traffic for those returning to school.

“I don’t expect too many obstacles in terms of that thoroughfare through the center of campus. That should be open and available,” Childs said.

Returning students will be diving into class assignments as well as athletics and activities, which have already begun in earnest.

“We’ve got all kinds of activities. Golf is playing at the Sioux Falls Invitational, cross country was out running this morning, football is getting their instruction as well. I think tennis has already finished their second competition, at least,” Childs said. “It’s in full swing. Band, vocal and instrumental programs are underway.”

Teachers and staff

Before any classwork can begin, however, teachers and staff have been meeting for a variety of professional development sessions, open houses and orientation meetings for both teachers who are new to the district and those who have been long-established in Mitchell classrooms. Teachers new to the district reported Aug. 2 to get their bearings in a new environment, and teachers returning to the district gathered Aug. 9 for their preservice work.

Teacher preparation is an integral part of the success to the start of any school year, Childs said. These pre-school-year meetings set the stage for teachers and paraeducators to lead their students through their lessons, whether it be at the high school, middle school or one of the three elementary schools in the district.

“There are a lot of logistical things and different nuances at each building to work through, and this gives them some time to make sure they get to meet with a mentor teacher who will work with them in learning the processes and procedures for getting things done,” Childs said. “There are district-wide meetings and opportunities for them to meet together and with their own building administrators as well.”

Childs said the district has a full complement of teachers ready for the fall, though there are some positions that see personnel changes more frequently and need to be addressed as the year goes on.

“Our teachers are fully staffed. Some other areas like custodial, food service and occasionally paraprofessionals, there are some ebbs and flows there and sometimes vacancies, but we are ready to begin the school year and feel good about the staff. We got our teachers hired, and not every district can say that.”

New administrators are also settled in and ready to get to work, Childs said. Following the January resignation of Joe Graves as district superintendent to take the position of secretary of education for the state of South Dakota, a number of new administrators have taken up posts in the district. That includes Childs, who was named interim superintendent before being named permanent superintendent late in the 2022-23 school year.

He noted curriculum director Sarah Timmer as a new addition to the list of new district leadership. She joins the likes of several others, including Justin Siemsen as the new high school principal, Theresa Kriese as the new district business manager and several other assistant positions.

For Childs, it will be the first start of a school year for him as superintendent. In some ways it will feel like the first day of school for him all over again, but it’s one he’s looking forward to. The 2023-24 school year is shaping up to be a good one, and he’s excited to see where it goes.

Jeff Sand sits at his desk preparing for the first day of school on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 at Mitchell High School. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

“This will be a unique opportunity for me to be involved district-wide,” Childs said. “I’m looking forward to the energy the elementary school students arrive with on day one. I plan to spend some time at each attendance center to make sure they are doing well, and I’m looking forward to having those positive relationships throughout the district.”