Whiskey Creek announces closure of Mitchell location, citing challenges finding 'right people to lead'

The chain restaurant has been operating in Mitchell for nearly 15 years.

080923.N.DR.WHISKEYCREEK.jpg
Whiskey Creek in Mitchell closed its doors.
Sam Fosness / Mitchell Republic
Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
Today at 12:54 PM

MITCHELL — Mitchell’s Whiskey Creek restaurant is closing its doors.

The chain restaurant that sits on the south side of Mitchell has been in business for nearly 15 years.

A sign notifying the public of the restaurant’s closure was posted this week on the door of Whiskey Creek Wood Fire Grill, located at 905 E. Spruce St.

The sign stated the restaurant has faced challenges finding managers over the past two years, which read, “Despite hiring seven different managers, training them for 35 weeks out of state, and spending thousands of dollars on recruiting fees, we have been unable to find the right people to lead the restaurant forward.”

According to the sign posted on the door, gift cards for Mitchell’s Whiskey Creek can be redeemed through the Brookings Whiskey Creek location. All team members have been offered work for the next two weeks and assistance in finding new jobs, the sign read.

There are currently four Whiskey Creek locations operating. Nebraska houses two locations with one in Kearny and another in Norfolk. Kansas has one Whiskey Creek restaurant.

Prior to Mitchell’s location shutting down, it was one of two Whiskey Creek locations in South Dakota. Brookings’ Whiskey Creek is remaining open, according to the company’s website.

Mitchell's dining options have dwindled over the past few years since the COVID-19 pandemic. Among some notable eating establishments that shut down in recent years are Chef Louie's Steakhouse, a longtime Mitchell fine dining restaurant, OverTime Steakhouse and Lounge and Fanny Horner's.

Sam Fosness joined the Mitchell Republic in May 2018. He was raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School. He continued his education at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, where he graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in English. During his time in college, Fosness worked as a news and sports reporter for The Volante newspaper.
