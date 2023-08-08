Whiskey Creek announces closure of Mitchell location, citing challenges finding 'right people to lead'

MITCHELL — Mitchell’s Whiskey Creek restaurant is closing its doors.

The chain restaurant that sits on the south side of Mitchell has been in business for nearly 15 years.

A sign notifying the public of the restaurant’s closure was posted this week on the door of Whiskey Creek Wood Fire Grill, located at 905 E. Spruce St.

The sign stated the restaurant has faced challenges finding managers over the past two years, which read, “Despite hiring seven different managers, training them for 35 weeks out of state, and spending thousands of dollars on recruiting fees, we have been unable to find the right people to lead the restaurant forward.”

According to the sign posted on the door, gift cards for Mitchell’s Whiskey Creek can be redeemed through the Brookings Whiskey Creek location. All team members have been offered work for the next two weeks and assistance in finding new jobs, the sign read.

There are currently four Whiskey Creek locations operating. Nebraska houses two locations with one in Kearny and another in Norfolk. Kansas has one Whiskey Creek restaurant.

Prior to Mitchell’s location shutting down, it was one of two Whiskey Creek locations in South Dakota. Brookings’ Whiskey Creek is remaining open, according to the company’s website.

Mitchell's dining options have dwindled over the past few years since the COVID-19 pandemic. Among some notable eating establishments that shut down in recent years are Chef Louie's Steakhouse, a longtime Mitchell fine dining restaurant, OverTime Steakhouse and Lounge and Fanny Horner's.