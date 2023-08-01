Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Local

What ever happened to the Washington couple who brought adoptive daughter’s body to Mitchell in U-Haul?

Airway Heights residents brought adoptive daughter’s body to Mitchell via U-Haul trailer

MillerAleksMugs.jpg
Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, and Mandie Miller, 34, both of Airway Heights, Wash., are awaiting trial in Washington state on charges of second degree murder in the death of their adoptive 8-year-old daughter, in addition to charges of criminal mistreatment and unlawful imprisonment.
Mugshots courtesy of the Davison County Jail
Erik Kaufman
By Erik Kaufman
Today at 1:09 PM

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON — Two Washington state residents have trial dates set for their involvement in the death of their 8-year-old adoptive daughter, whose body was discovered in a U-Haul trailer they had driven to Mitchell in January.

The pair, Maddie Miller, 34, and Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, both face charges of second-degree murder, criminal mistreatment and unlawful imprisonment in the death of Meela Miller, age 8. The two were arrested and detained in December in Mitchell, where authorities discovered the body of the deceased child in a U-Haul trailer that was driven by Kurmoyarov and Miller

Kurmoyarov and Miller were extradited to Washington, where they were arraigned in February on the three charges. Both individuals entered not-guilty pleas in the case. They now await two separate trial dates in conjunction with the case.

According to the Spokane County (Washington) Clerk’s office, Miller has been scheduled for a trial readiness call on Sept. 12. That will be followed by the start of her criminal trial on Oct. 2. Kurmoyarov will also have a trial readiness call on Feb. 13, 2024, with his criminal trial scheduled to begin March 4.

Both defendants face the same charges in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Washington, unlawful imprisonment is a class C felony, and by confinement in a state correctional institution for five years, or by a fine in an amount fixed by the court of $10,000, or by both such confinement and fine.

Criminal mistreatment in the first degree is a class B felony, punishable by confinement in a state correctional institution for a term of 10 years, or by a fine in an amount fixed by the court of $20,000, or by both such confinement and fine.

Murder in the second degree is a class A felony, punishable by confinement in a state correctional institution for a term of life imprisonment, or by a fine in an amount fixed by the court of $50,000, or by both such confinement and fine.

MillerAleksMugs.jpg
Members Only
Local
Local authorities: Washington couple charged with driving corpse to Mitchell have been extradited
The doctor who performed the autopsy of the child reported there were “lesions on her right wrist and both ankles consistent with being tied up or bound with something," according to court documents.
Jan 10
 · 
By  Sam Fosness

The couple were arrested after the Mitchell Police Division was contacted by Bart Fredericksen, coroner for Davison County, who said he had been contacted by individuals stating that they were traveling from Washington state to Pine Ridge with their deceased daughter. The information prompted Mitchell police to search for the pair, finding them at a residence in Mitchell. There, officers discovered a U-Haul trailer carrying a coffin containing the corpse of the couple’s adoptive daughter.

Under questioning, Kurmoyarov told authorities that the juvenile died in late October and he did not seek medical attention after the child died due to “wanting to spend more time” with her, despite being deceased. Court documents alleged the couple never attempted to notify authorities about the child’s death, which resulted in the two being charged for failure to notify law enforcement of the death of a child. At the time, the couple had been in South Dakota about four days.

After Mitchell police informed Spokane law enforcement about discovering the deceased body of a child, authorities in Washington obtained a search warrant on the couple’s residence in Airway Heights, where they discovered “zip ties, including cut zip ties” and “an abundant amount of various air fresheners” throughout the couple’s home.

The pair was extradited to Washington, where they were arraigned in February on the three charges.

Erik Kaufman
By Erik Kaufman
Erik Kaufman joined the Mitchell Republic in July of 2019 as an education and features reporter. He grew up in Freeman, S.D., graduating from Freeman High School. He graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1999 with a major in English and a minor in computer science. He can be reached at ekaufman@mitchellrepublic.com.
What To Read Next
Pipelineprotest2.jpg
South Dakota
Laws, lands and lives: Much at stake in CO2 pipeline debate
22h ago
 · 
By  Bart Pfankuch / South Dakota News Watch
AMBULANCE.jpg
Local
New hourly rate structure implemented for Mitchell ambulance standby services to recoup costs
22h ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
Mitchell Republic Minute.jpg
News
Inmate heatwave, farm bill, teacher program and more | July 30, 2023
1d ago
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NoemPress-1024x683.jpg
South Dakota
Gov. Kristi Noem claims of transparency called into question
4d ago
 · 
By  Bart Pfankuch / South Dakota News Watch
062923 Plank WS Thomas Stange.JPG
Sports
Plankinton stymies Chamberlain, advances to state amateur tournament
5d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
022222.S.DR.MVP-MCMBOYS8.jpg
Prep
New SDHSAA rules to govern fan ejections, fines for schools lacking coach training
5d ago
 · 
By  Dana Hess / S.D. Newspaper Association
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge