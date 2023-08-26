6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Saturday, August 26

News Local

Wagner woman sentenced to probation for involuntary manslaughter of five-month old son

The sentencing took place on Monday, Aug. 21, in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.

By Mitchell Republic
Today at 10:35 AM

SIOUX FALLS — A Wagner woman has been sentenced to four years of probation following her conviction of involuntary manslaughter of her five-month old son in 2021.

Chelsea Andersh, 29, was sentenced to four years of probation and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Andersh was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2022. She pleaded guilty on May 31 and the sentencing took place on Monday, Aug. 21, in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.

The conviction stemmed from an incident on Sept. 11, 2021, when Andersh, after smoking methamphetamine and marijuana, gave her five-month old son a bottle and put him back in the bed with her. Later that day, the baby was discovered on his side, his face into Andersh’s body, under her arm, deceased.

The autopsy revealed that the cause of death was “asphyxia due to smothering due to bed sharing with mother.” The contributing cause was “maternal methamphetamine use.”

This matter was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office because the Major Crimes Act, a federal statute, mandates that certain violent crimes alleged to have occurred in Indian Country be prosecuted in federal court as opposed to state court.

This case was investigated by Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement, Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office, Wagner Police Department, and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann Hoffman prosecuted the case.

