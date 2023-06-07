VOTING: June 6 city-school election results
This is the page that will have all of the results from the June 6 city-school election
MITCHELL — This is the page to find results from Tuesday's city-school election in which two ballot measures, two Mitchell City Council seats and one Mitchell Board of Education seat will be decided.
Voters can head to the polls until 7 p.m. Results will be published around 8 p.m. when all votes are counted.
- Mitchell Board of Education seat: Matthew Christiansen, Deb Everson.
- A bond referendum ballot measure will be on the ballot regarding adding athletic facilities to the current Mitchell High School construction project. The bond is for $17 million to add nearly 55,000 square feet of gym space, practice facilities, locker rooms and a new weight room. Passage requires a 60% vote of approval from the public.
- A “Yes” vote on the ballot approves issuing the bonds for building the facilities, while a “No” vote would be a vote against the plan. If approved, the facilities could be built in time for the start of the 2025-26 school year.
- An initiated measure is on the ballot to change the city ordinance to allow the sale of city-owned park land at Lake Mitchell.
- A “Yes” vote on the matter would allow the city of Mitchell to sell eight lots along Lake Mitchell. A “No” vote would leave the ordinance and the lots as is.
- Mitchell City Council Ward 3 seat: Mike Bathke 317 (48.25%), Kimberly Lofgren 235 (35.77%), Jason Bates 105 (15.98%). Complete results.
- Mitchell City Council Ward 4 seat: Susan Tjarks 505 (51.48%), Don Everson 476 (48.52%). Complete results.
