VOTING: June 6 city-school election results

This is the page that will have all of the results from the June 6 city-school election

6-6-23CityElection-4.jpg
Janet Fritzemeier stands at a voting booth filling out her ballot on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Davison County Fair Grounds.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 7:30 PM

MITCHELL — This is the page to find results from Tuesday's city-school election in which two ballot measures, two Mitchell City Council seats and one Mitchell Board of Education seat will be decided.

Voters can head to the polls until 7 p.m. Results will be published around 8 p.m. when all votes are counted.

6-6-23CityElection-2.jpg
The entrance to the Davison County Fair Grounds on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

  • Mitchell Board of Education seat: Matthew Christiansen, Deb Everson.  
  • A bond referendum ballot measure will be on the ballot regarding adding athletic facilities to the current Mitchell High School construction project. The bond is for $17 million to add nearly 55,000 square feet of gym space, practice facilities, locker rooms and a new weight room. Passage requires a 60% vote of approval from the public.
    • A “Yes” vote on the ballot approves issuing the bonds for building the facilities, while a “No” vote would be a vote against the plan. If approved, the facilities could be built in time for the start of the 2025-26 school year. 
  • An initiated measure is on the ballot to change the city ordinance to allow the sale of city-owned park land at Lake Mitchell.
    • A “Yes” vote on the matter would allow the city of Mitchell to sell eight lots along Lake Mitchell. A “No” vote would leave the ordinance and the lots as is.
  • Mitchell City Council Ward 3 seat: Mike Bathke 317 (48.25%), Kimberly Lofgren 235 (35.77%), Jason Bates 105 (15.98%). Complete results.
  • Mitchell City Council Ward 4 seat: Susan Tjarks 505 (51.48%), Don Everson 476 (48.52%). Complete results.
    6-6-23CityElection-3.jpg
    Voters stand in line waiting to receive their ballots on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Davison County Fair Grounds.
    Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
