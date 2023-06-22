Voters select Patzlaff for Hanson Board of Education

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — Voters with the Hanson School District selected Quinton Patzlaff Tuesday, June 20 for an open seat on the Hanson Board of Education.

Residents of the district, which is comprised of parts of Hanson and Miner counties, selected Patzlaff over Jim Williams III by a vote 194-146, or 57% to 43%. With 340 voters turning out to the polls out of 1,317 total voters in the district, the election had a 26% turnout, according to Jodi Hruby, business manager for the Hanson School District.

Patzlaff will take the seat currently held by Travis Cheeseman, who chose not to seek re-election. Patzlaff will be sworn in for his three-year term at the regular July meeting of the Hanson Board of Education, which is currently scheduled for July 10.

The current board of education is made up of members Gary Jarding, Duane Letcher, Cheeseman, Todd Waldera and Don Huber.