Voters select Patzlaff for Hanson Board of Education

New board member will take seat in July

The Hanson School in Alexandria. (Republic file photo)
The Hanson School in Alexandria.
Mitchell Republic File Photo
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 2:10 PM

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — Voters with the Hanson School District selected Quinton Patzlaff Tuesday, June 20 for an open seat on the Hanson Board of Education.

Residents of the district, which is comprised of parts of Hanson and Miner counties, selected Patzlaff over Jim Williams III by a vote 194-146, or 57% to 43%. With 340 voters turning out to the polls out of 1,317 total voters in the district, the election had a 26% turnout, according to Jodi Hruby, business manager for the Hanson School District.

Patzlaff will take the seat currently held by Travis Cheeseman, who chose not to seek re-election. Patzlaff will be sworn in for his three-year term at the regular July meeting of the Hanson Board of Education, which is currently scheduled for July 10.

The current board of education is made up of members Gary Jarding, Duane Letcher, Cheeseman, Todd Waldera and Don Huber.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
