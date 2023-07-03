Vietnam-era Cobra helicopter brought to Chamberlain, adding to growing Veterans Park display

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. — It has seen the skies of Vietnam in the 1970’s and Iraq in the 1990’s.

Now, on Saturday, July 1, the massive Cobra helicopter took a final trip, this time through the streets of Chamberlain.

The entire town was seemingly on hand to line Main Street for an early Independence Day holiday parade. There were numerous attractions that came cruising down Main Street — western-themed horseback riders, vintage cars, a beauty queen, even a man whizzing by in a motorized port-a-potty.

The Cobra helicopter that was brought to Chamberlain is is pictured during a July 1 parade, en route to its final destination at the Veteran's Memorial Park in Chamberlain. Kai Englisch / Mitchell Republic

But one display was head and shoulders above all others. Up and down the street, necks craned to fully witness the 44-foot, 3-ton Cobra helicopter, which dwarfed entire houses as it passed through a residential area.

It was on its way to the South Dakota Veterans Park along Interstate 90, where it will join a number of other military artifacts.. It will be displayed atop a 9-foot high cement stand. When built, the helicopter will join the semi-circle of flags and tributes to veterans both past and present who have served the country.

When construction of the concrete is finished — expected to be this month — it will join a collection of military equipment on display, which includes a World-War II-era artillery gun and a silver U.S. Air Force fighter plane, among others. The helicopter is the next addition to a park that was created in 2012 to honor U.S. military veterans from across the state

"This has been a great day and a great event for our city," said Doug Feltman, the Chamberlain Post American Legion commander and former statewide commander.

The idea to bring a helicopter was in play about 12 years ago — before the Memorial Park was even dedicated, said Tim Thomas, who did much of the negotiating for the helicopter. The truck and airplane were first added in 2014.

"We’ve been wanting to do this for a long time," Thomas said. “We wanted some way to honor the veterans. This was our way of doing it.”

But negotiations — with places around the country in California, Michigan and Florida — were difficult. After nearly closing a deal with the seller in California, the deal fell through. Then a month ago, Thomas found one in Fayetteville, Arkansas and had it trucked up to South Dakota last week.

It wasn’t cheap to truck the massive helicopter to Chamberlain either; the process has cost about $12,000. But there has been help.

Around $3,000 has already been raised by people around the community, who have donated to a helicopter-dedicated bank account, Thomas said. A local concrete business has volunteered to design the concrete stand for the helicopter, an effort Thomas said would have been otherwise expensive. He cited the help of the city of Chamberlain and the community's Chamber of Commerce, as well as a lot of help from the town’s many veterans.