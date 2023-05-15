Two dead following head-on collision near Plankinton

PLANKINTON — Two people died when the vehicle they were in Saturday night was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 90.

Officials say a 17-year-old male driver and a 29-year-old male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 9:46 p.m. at mile marker 311 on I-90.

Names of the people involved in the crash have not yet been released, pending notification of family.

The preliminary crash report shows a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria was going eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided with a westbound 2024 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer. The 63-year-old male driver of the semi was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.