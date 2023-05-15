99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Two dead following head-on collision near Plankinton

By Mitchell Republic
May 15, 2023 at 8:15 AM

PLANKINTON — Two people died when the vehicle they were in Saturday night was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 90.

Officials say a 17-year-old male driver and a 29-year-old male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 9:46 p.m. at mile marker 311 on I-90.

Names of the people involved in the crash have not yet been released, pending notification of family.

The preliminary crash report shows a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria was going eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided with a westbound 2024 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer. The 63-year-old male driver of the semi was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
