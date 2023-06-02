Tuesday is an important Election Day for Mitchell. Here's what's on the ballot.

MITCHELL — It will be busy Election Day in Mitchell on Tuesday.

Voters will go to the polls on June 6 to decide a number of key Mitchell Board of Education and City Council positions, along with two ballot measures involving the planned Mitchell High School project and Lake Mitchell.

Voting for all city and school races will take place at the Davison County Fairgrounds, located at 3200 W. Havens Ave. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters in line when the polls close are allowed to stay in line and vote.

For the Mitchell School District, the following races will be on the ballot.



A Board of Education seat is up for grabs between incumbent Matthew Christiansen and challenger Deb Everson. The winner will receive a three-year term.

A bond referendum ballot measure will be on the ballot regarding adding athletic facilities to the current Mitchell High School construction project. The bond is for $17 million to add nearly 55,000 square feet of gym space, practice facilities, locker rooms and a new weight room. Passage requires a 60% vote of approval from the public. A “Yes” vote on the ballot approves issuing the bonds for building the facilities, while a “No” vote would be a vote against the plan. If approved, the facilities could be built in time for the start of the 2025-26 school year.

Mitchell School District ballot items are open to voters outside the Mitchell city limits. That includes all voters in Mitchell and Perry townships, plus most voters in Badger, Beulah, Lisbon and Prosper townships in Davison County. In western Hanson County, the Mitchell School District covers nearly all of Plano Township and a majority of land in Hanson and Rosedale townships.

Three municipal races are on the ballot for the city of Mitchell on Tuesday.



An initiated measure is on the ballot to change the city ordinance to allow the sale of city-owned park land at Lake Mitchell. A “Yes” vote on the matter would allow the city of Mitchell to sell eight lots along Lake Mitchell, while a “No” vote would leave the ordinance and the lots as is. The lots are located between residences and are undeveloped but are currently considered to be parks. If the measure passes, Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson said the city plans to sell the lots to raise funds to help pay for improvements to Lake Mitchell.

For City Council in Ward 3, Mike Bathke, Jason Bates and Kimberly Lofgren are on the ballot for a three-year Mitchell City Council term. Longtime City Council member Dan Allen did not seek a new term in Ward 3.

In Ward 4, incumbent Susan Tjarks and challenger Don Everson are on the ballot for a three year term.

Ward 3 includes the northeast section of the city, including all areas east of Duff Street between Fourth and 11th Avenues, east of Rowley Street between 11th and 15th Avenues, and all territory east of Main Street and north of 15th Avenue.

Ward 4 includes all of northwest Mitchell. That’s defined as city territory west of Main Street and north of 15th Avenue, plus the area west of Rowley Street from 11th to 15th Avenues and west of Duff Street between Eighth and 11th Avenues. Voters who live in the area between Edgerton and Duff Streets and between West Fourth and West Eighth Avenues are also in Ward 4.

(Maps with this story located at mitchellrepublic.com show the City Council ward boundaries and the Mitchell School District boundaries.)

Two races are unopposed for Mitchell City Council. Tim Goldammer will serve a three-year term in Ward 1, replacing Steve Rice, and John Doescher picked up a third term on the council after being unopposed, also good for three years.