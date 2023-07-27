Trail-Eze celebrates 60 years of satisfied employees, customers

MITCHELL — Innovation and experimentation from on-the-floor workers is what Stacy Murtha tabs as the reason for Trail-Eze's success.

During their 60th anniversary celebration on Friday, July 21, Murtha — the general manager of manufacturing — stood in the break room, jovially urging all comers to take more Scotty-D’s-catered BBQ ribs and brisket. Another man walks in from the festivities.

“This is the best place I’ve ever worked,” he says unprompted. Dave Arterberry has been at Trail-Eze for two-and-a-half years now. He's clear as well: of all the places he’s worked, they treat him the best here.

“It's family oriented. We work hard and we have fun," Arterberry says. "Like I said — this is the best place I've ever worked in my entire life,"

ADVERTISEMENT

Trail-Eze, with locations in Mitchell, Corsica and Platte, is celebrating 60 years in business this year. Murtha said that one cause he attributes Trail-Eze's longevity to — and why he loves working there — is the freedom he is given as a manager to let employees innovate.

The TRAIL-EZE 60th anniversary celebration on July 21, 2023. Kai Englisch / Mitchell Republic

He explained there is a focus on allowing on-the-floor employees to come up with their own ideas, even though they may not always work out. But often they do. On top of that, the freedom helps them to feel valued.

“You know what? We try things — and sometimes we get a strike out. Sometimes you get base hits, sometimes you get a home run. But they come from the people on the floor, we can't do it without them. And if you don't keep them engaged, you're not gonna get anywhere,” Stacy Murtha said.

For the last 60 years, Trail-Eze trailers have done the job for longtime customers and employees alike. The secret to why they’ve been in business for so long might be simple though.

Trail-Eze Inc. manufactures trailers — after receiving sheets of pure steel up to 40 feet in length, an assembly line of man and machine work to shape, weld and sand the material into one of its trailers that go all across the country, from their three locations in South Dakota.

People gathered at TRAIL-EZE's 60th anniversary celebration , on Friday, July 21, 2023. Kai Englisch / Mitchell Republic

On a given drive down I-90, who knows what you might find on the back of a Trail-Eze trailer? Caterpillar construction equipment, farm combines, Governor’s Houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

After opening up the plant in Mitchell in 1963, the company opened up an expansion in Platte in 1974, and one in Corsica in 1992.

Around the crowd, quite a few have worked at Trail-Eze for 30, even 40 years. Murtha said that they recently had a 50-year veteran of the company retire.

How common is that one-company loyalty in the trailer industry?

“Very rare,” he says. “Where I came from? The turnover rate was 34 percent or more [annually]. We’ve achieved a number less than 6 percent here,” Murtha says.

People at TRAIL-EZE's 60th anniversary celebration, on Friday, July 21, 2023. Kai Englisch / Mitchell Republic

They also create those stable relationships with their customers. Trail-Eze has a number of relationships around the country that have lasted for years, said Murtha’s brother Shawn, the company's director of sales and marketing, during an interview with the Mitchell Republic earlier in the day. They range from local “mom and pop shops” to large scale ag and construction equipment purchasers.

“If you take care of customers, they'll trust you. If you give them a good product for a fair price, they're going to come back," Shawn Murtha said.

Now Stacy Murtha sees Trail-Eze's success continuing, next year and beyond.

“We're just proud to be in business for 60 years. I've been a part of it for six, so — one-tenth of the way. I guarantee you that this company moves fast, so there's a lot more to come one year from now,” Stacy Murtha said.