Top leaders from Mitchell, Hanson, Winner schools selected as region principals of the year

A handful of area school principals were honored by their peer groups at the state's annual professional development conference.

Shane Thill, director of Second Chance Alternative High School and assistant principal of Mitchell High School, was selected as a regional assistant principal of the year for South Dakota in 2023.
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 2:47 PM

DEADWOOD, S.D. — A handful of area school principals were honored by their peer groups at the South Dakota Elementary Principals’ Association and the South Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals Difference Makers annual professional development conference.

For the SDASSP awards, Mitchell’s Joe Childs was selected as the Region 3 high school principal of the year, and Winner’s Gerald Witte was selected in Region 6. Mitchell’s Shane Thill was the regional assistant principal of the year for Region 3. Hanson’s Ray Slaba was selected as the Region 3 middle school principal of the year.

5-21-23MHSGraduation-11.jpg
Mitchell School District Superintendent and Mitchell High School Principal Joe Childs speaks during the MHS commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The SDASSP statewide awards included Spearfish’s Brady Sumners being selected as the state’s assistant principal of the year; Harrisburg South’s Darren Ellwein being selected as middle school principal of the year and Sturgis Brown’s Pete Wilson receiving the high school principal of the year.

The SDAESP elementary principal of the year is Samantha Walder at Legacy Elementary in the Tea Area School District. The organization’s innovator of the year is Gail Krause, of Hamlin, and the SDAESP rookie of the year is Shannon Smith, of Brookings.

Four area principals were nominated for the top rookie award, including Sara Leibel, of Tripp-Delmont, Patrick Purdy, of Chamberlain, Becky Fjerstad, of Wessington Springs, and Emily Smith, of Lyman.

The conference was held June 12-14 in Deadwood, with the annual banquet recognizing principals across the state. The annual event has been a combined K-12 professional development opportunity for principals across the state of South Dakota since 2016.

Featured keynote speakers at the conference this year included NAESP National Director Earl Franks and former South Dakota State University football coach John Stiegelmeier. Professional development opportunities for the principal attendees included a new principal luncheon, breakout sessions by professors from NSU, DSU, and USD, presentations from the South Dakota School Safety Center, and breakout sessions from principals and school cooperatives from across the state.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
