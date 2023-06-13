99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tim Semmler settling in as Parkston’s first new mayor in 20 years

“I hate to be the broken record, but affordable housing is our biggest issue. It’s the big issue all over,” Semmler told the Mitchell Republic.

A picture of Tim Semmler, who was voted in as the mayor of Parkston on April 11 this year.
Today at 3:54 PM

PARKSTON, S.D. — A month and a half into his new role as Parkston’s mayor, Tim Semmler is settling in.

In a close race in April, Semmler became the city’s first new mayor in 20 years. The contest saw him defeat current city alderwoman Corrinna Wagner — a seat she won from Semmler in 2022 — garnering 260 votes to Wagner’s 204. In the process, he replaced longtime mayor Dave Hoffman.

It’s been a busy start for Semmler.

Since taking office in April, he has also been involved in a number of city proceedings. He has been part of an effort to reinstall the town's water pipes, which would piggyback on digging contracted by the state during potential efforts rebuild segments of State Highway 37. He has also been part of an effort to clean up Parkston’s lagoon discharge, which began when Semmler was an alderman on the city council.

Even though Semmler held a seat on the city council for 18 years, is a native of Parkston and is the father of three daughters he raised in the town, he also admitted to an “overwhelming” beginning.

“I will definitely say the first couple of weeks were overwhelming,” Semmler said. “I know how city politics work. But when you're the mayor, everything stops there. You get all the phone calls. You are the go-to person.”

Semmler will draw on the help of the six-person Parkston city council, as well as the former mayor Hoffman, who was hired on as a city consultant during a March 20 city council meeting.

Another challenge has been getting back into the swing of city politics after a yearlong hiatus following his 2022 city council seat loss.

“You read about the project in the paper, but just getting up to speed on the projects that are going on is the challenge,” he said.

Semmler cited another responsibility – to both citizens at large and council members – keeping people up to date with happenings around the community.

“Everybody's on different committees. Sometimes the other committees don't hear what's going on or they catch the information secondhand,” said Semmler. “The platform I ran on was just about being open – keeping people and the council informed of what's going on – just keeping everyone up to date on projects.”

When asked what the largest issues facing the town were, Semmler was clear.

“I hate to be the broken record, but affordable housing is our biggest issue. It’s the big issue all over,” he said, citing an issue that many believe is hampering growth all over the state.

“The Parkston Development Corporation has been working trying to address the issue,” Semmler said. “They’re trying to get affordable living quarters for low-income families, for teachers moving in. We have a great school district. We have a great health care facility. You want to keep the community alive. So you have to have affordable housing for all different levels of income.”

Kai Englisch joined The Mitchell Republic in 2023, where he currently works as a general assignment reporter covering the greater Mitchell area. Englisch graduated from St. John's College in 2022, receiving a B.A. in Liberal Arts. He speaks German and conversational Spanish.
