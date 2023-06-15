Through faith, family and friends, Mitchell's Jerry Thomsen keeps positive spirit amid two-year cancer battle

MITCHELL — Faith, family and friends.

That’s what has guided Jerry Thomsen through his difficult two-year journey with throat cancer.

After discovering he had stage 4 throat cancer in 2021, Thomsen’s first thought that entered his mind was, “Thank God it’s me and not one of my grandkids.”

Everyone who battles cancer deals with the disease differently. Thomsen’s approach is one steeped in focusing on the positive things in his life.

“To me, your attitude is everything. If you just want to sit in the corner and feel sorry for yourself, that isn’t going to do you any good. You have to go out and live life,” Thomsen said. “My faith, family and friends mean the most to me, and this journey has taught me why that is.”

Thomsen is one of three honorary co-chairs for Friday’s Heart and Sole Cancer Walk that will be held at Hitchcock Park.

Jerry Thomsen, an honorary co-chair for the Mitchell Heart and Sole Cancer Walk. Photo courtesy of Heart and Sole Cancer Walk of Mitchell.

The first round of treatment – which entailed surgical procedures to remove lymph nodes in his neck – resulted in Thomsen becoming cancer free about a year later in 2022. But that changed after a routine scan in February showed the cancer returned and spread to a bone in his leg.

While Thomsen is 16 weeks into an 18-week treatment cycle that entails radiation therapy and bouts of serious fatigue, it hasn’t affected his positive energy. Despite learning the cancer came back and spread to his femur bone, Thomsen has kept his upbeat spirit alive through it all. He even manages to fit rounds of golf in with friends and family in between treatments and medical trips to Sioux Falls.

“I have been so blessed. My family is healthy. I have a great occupation, and I’ve lived a great life. It’s all part of God’s plan,” Thomsen said. “I don’t know how I would have done this without faith.”

Thomsen was informed the type of cancer he’s diagnosed with is treatable, but it can’t be eradicated due to it spreading into his bone. That means he’s looking at continued treatment practices from here on out, a fact which Thomsen is optimistic.

One of the most important life lessons cancer has taught the 64-year-old businessman is cherishing the “little things” in life that he says are easy to take for granted.

Jerry Thomsen, right, holds his grandson, Crew Thomsen, while boating on Lake Mitchell. Photo courtesy of Thomsen family.

Hugs from grandkids, golfing with his kids and boating on Lake Mitchell are among the little things Thomsen said he’s learned to deeply cherish amid his health battle.

“When my grandkids come to swim, I’m right there with them. I value those times. It’s made me so much more aware to appreciate the things I took for granted. You embrace it and take it all in,” he said of spending time with his loved ones. “None of know how long we’re going to live. Just embrace those times.”

While being named an honorary co-chair for this year’s Heart and Sole Cancer Walk was an honor for Thomsen, he wants the spotlight to be on the disease and not himself. By agreeing to take part in a clinical trial, Thomsen hopes it can provide a breakthrough in cancer treatment for others who come down with the same type of disease.

“The attention needs to be on the disease and how to cure it, along with how it impacts families,” Thomsen said.

Thomsen's approach to cancer is not unlike how he's approached his life, as someone who quietly built a legacy as a successful entrepreneur and business owner.

By sharing his approach to dealing with cancer, Thomsen hopes it can lead others to faith. And he’s already witnessed it in others.

“If my journey will help others come to faith and understand how important faith is, that’s awesome,” he said.