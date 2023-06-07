Susan Tjarks emerges as victor for Ward 4 Mitchell City Council seat, bringing end to heated campaign

MITCHELL — In what turned out to be a heated campaign between a longtime incumbent and a determined challenger for Ward 4, Susan Tjarks defended her seat on the Mitchell City Council.

Tjarks edged her way to a narrow victory on Tuesday night, receiving 505 votes to Don Everson’s 476.

While she’s used to winning city council elections, Tjarks said Tuesday’s victory was special, as it will give her an opportunity to advance progress on Lake Mitchell restoration efforts and revitalizing downtown.

“I’m just glad the campaign is over. It’s just great to know the people of Ward 4 trust me and know I’m committed to representing them and doing what’s best for our community,” said Tjarks, who will serve her fourth consecutive three-year term for Ward 4.

Susan Tjarks Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

During the late May candidate forum that featured the city council candidates discussing key issues facing the city, Tjarks’ opponent, Everson, used it as an opportunity to criticize Tjarks for her decision-making. Tjarks said she steered away from firing back at Everson’s criticism and focused on outlining her goals to improve the quality of life in Mitchell.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a vocal supporter of dredging Lake Mitchell and improving the Firesteel watershed, Tjarks is determined to advance progress in the body of water that’s been plagued by decades of algae woes.

Tjarks pointed to the proposed $25 million lake dredging project as something she’s been dreaming of coming to fruition for many years. And she will soon cast a vote to approve the 30-year loan application that city leaders would use to finance the multimillion-dollar project, if the council approves it in mid-June.

Local City officials field questions, concerns about funding a $25M Lake Mitchell dredging project “There are a lot of people who live in Mitchell who never really do much at the lake. Why should they be asked to pay more fees for people that benefit from living on the lake?" Scott Houwman asked.

“I’ve been promising that from day one, and it’s one of the things that set me apart from my opponent,” Tjarks said of her support for dredging the lake, which Everson indicated he was against at this time. “I’m ready to get in there and clean the lake up.”

Tackling the lake isn’t the only goal on Tjarks’ mind. Revitalizing an aging downtown Mitchell is also a top priority for Tjarks, which she calls the living room of Mitchell.

“We already have our plans and funding in place for the streetscape project, and that will greatly enhance our Main Street. We just cannot give up on reviving downtown. It’s still the heartbeat of our city, and we need to be invested in it,” she said.

Looking ahead to her what will be her fourth term beginning early July, Tjarks said there are big projects looming that could put Mitchell on a path to grow and prosper like never before.

“I feel like we are at a crossroads right now. We have really big projects we need to tackle. At the very least, moving forward with Lake Mitchell dredging and renovating Main Street would really be a dream of mine,” Tjarks said. “Both projects will do wonders for the future of our great community.”