Student relationship building the focus for Dustin Wheeler, DWU’s new dean of students

MITCHELL — For Dustin Wheeler, DWU’s new dean of students, it’s all about the relationships.

He is stepping up to the helm where he will be in charge of all student programs on campus. It's a job that he is bringing his own perspective to.

“I always kind of come back to this idea of relationship building and community building,” Wheeler said. “It was one of my big focus points even when I was the director of resident life. I feel like we're kind of the bridge builders between everyone on campus."

Wheeler — who resides in Mitchell with his wife and two daughters — has been a relationship-building person his entire life. A Hartford native, he graduated from Mount Marty with a double major in secondary education and history. A two-sport athlete, as well as a member of multiple clubs, he expressed his love for community involvement as a student.

"I loved campus life," he said. "I loved being involved, showing my pride," he said. Since going into higher education, after graduating and earning a masters-degree at the University of South Dakota in technology for education and training, he said that the most fulfilling thing about his job has always been the relationships he builds with students.

Wheeler has worked at DWU since 2019, holding various positions in the student life office, as well as being a photographer for the campus. Prior to being named dean of students he was the director of resident life. The position entailed handling student disciplinary issues, policy, and procedures, including oversight of the student handbook. He said that during that time he became very familiar with all students, from those in academic probationary hearings to the top students on campus.

Then in February, he was named interim dean of students, and was appointed permanently in May.

Now, he hopes to bring his background to his new job.

The dean of students is in charge of all student programming on campus, promoting academic as well as social success. That requires having a hand in two worlds — understanding the needs of students, and helping to integrate their interests into campus policy created by administrators.

To get there, Weeler has a vision for his position.

The biggest part of it, he said, is making sure that he listens to what students want first and foremost, who he said are key to what his job is all about.

"I think our students forget that they're the catalyst in all this, and I've been trying to deliver the message that they are the shakers and the movers, they hold so much power to create the experience they want," Wheeler said. "So I'm really leaning into students being the leaders working on activities alongside me. What do they want to see done? What do they want to do? What initiatives do they want to push? What's valuable to them?"

To foster that, he’s big on being an approachable figure that students can trust. One practice he picked up as the director of resident life: holding open “office” hours outside of his office.

"I understand that there's a barrier to them just walking into my office and having a casual conversation," Wheeler said. " I’ve had some great conversations when I meet them where they're at. You just get to ask the students how they're doing. Then if they engage a little bit and hang around, and you get into some meaningful conversations — that's where relationships are built."

That approachability is also something he has intentionally tried to cultivate as a photographer who takes pictures at student events. Wheeler — who owns a photography business on the side — said that taking photos is a great way for students to see he cares.

"I get some great reactions from students when I'm on the sidelines. Wheeler said. "When they score a touchdown, they immediately find me and look into the lens. I just capture their excitement of them doing what they came to Dakota Wesleyan to do, so they can have that forever. I think that shows the students that I care and that I see them, that I appreciate what they're doing."

DWU's President Dan Kittle gave his vote of confidence in Wheeler. "I know he has a true passion for supporting students, wants to strengthen bridges across campus, and is persistently focused on doing what’s best for students," Kittle said in a press release.

There will be challenges; Wheeler cited a unique one after the yearslong pandemic.

"Coming out of COVID students are used to being told, ‘Hey you need to spread out, you can't be together,'" Wheeler said. "We're trying to pull those students that are the product of that to break out of their shells and get used to being face to face with people again — building relationships and putting themselves out there.”'

"It's about making an intentional effort of pulling students out of their room, getting students out of their comfort zone, getting them to get to know others outside of their core groups," Wheeler said.

But he is ready for the challenge. He said that although DWU is — at 896 students — a small school that excels at relationship building, he looks to build on that strength.

"I think I have taken so much from the people that have led me along the way — coaches, teachers, countless others through high school and college," Wheeler said. "Now it's a chance for me to do the same thing for the students at Dakota Wesleyan."