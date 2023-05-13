99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Special report: Mayor Everson talks all things Lake Mitchell

Here's a look at what you need to know about the algae-filled lake as city officials consider a $25 million dredging project

Lake Mitchell area
This aerial photograph from 2009 shows Lake Mitchell.
Mitchell Republic file photo
Luke Hagen
By Luke Hagen
May 13, 2023 at 7:52 AM

MITCHELL — The city of Mitchell recently held a public meeting to discuss Lake Mitchell as city leaders in June will be considering voting to fund a $25 million dredging project.

Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson joined Mitchell Republic Editor Luke Hagen to sort through all of the happenings going on with the lake.

Luke Hagen
By Luke Hagen
Luke Hagen was promoted to editor of the Mitchell Republic in 2014. He has worked for the newspaper since 2008 and has covered sports, outdoors, education, features and breaking news. He can be reached at lhagen@mitchellrepublic.com.
