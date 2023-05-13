Special report: Mayor Everson talks all things Lake Mitchell
Here's a look at what you need to know about the algae-filled lake as city officials consider a $25 million dredging project
MITCHELL — The city of Mitchell recently held a public meeting to discuss Lake Mitchell as city leaders in June will be considering voting to fund a $25 million dredging project.
Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson joined Mitchell Republic Editor Luke Hagen to sort through all of the happenings going on with the lake.
