South Dakota's Duane Hjelm hauls in 15 pound bag to take lead of National Walleye Tour

PICKSTOWN, S.D. — While Lake Francis Case isn’t Duane Hjelm’s home body of water, the South Dakota pro angler has spent a fair amount of time over the years catching walleye out of the fishery that’s a short drive from his Pierre home.

On Thursday in Pickstown, it showed. Hjelm hauled in a 15 pound bag of fish to take the lead of the Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shop National Walleye Tour tournament in front of a packed crowd who were proud to see a South Dakota angler atop the leaderboard on day one of the event.

“It was really a fun day. The bite was a little bit off today, but we never really lost good fish,” Hjelm said of his opening day performance.

Hjelm’s 15 pound bag has him narrowly sitting in first place ahead of Friday’s finale. Trailing Hjelm by one pound is another Pierre pro angler, Ryan Thompson, and Wisconsin’s Eric McQuoid, who are tied for second.

The two over 20-inch walleye that Hjelm and his co-angler caught were good enough to skip the thought of throwing them back and hoping for another larger fish to weigh.

“I never weighed any of the big ones. We just threw them in and were high-fiving,” Hjelm said of the two over 20-inch fish he reeled in. “I thought I had 13.5 pounds, but I was surprised to see it turn out to be more.”

Heading into the tournament, Hjelm predicted a combined 30 pound bag of fish will be enough to win the Pickstown stop. Hjelm knows it will take another good day of fishing Friday to hoist the trophy and earn a $15,000 check, along with a new 2023 Ranger fishing boat.

The strong start to the Pickstown tournament is just the latest big performance from Hjelm, who grew up in Woonsocket prior to beginning his professional fishing career in Pierre. In 2022, he strung together a dominant season, claiming first place at the Green Bay, Wisconsin tournament, followed by a runner-up finish at the season championship event and being named the Angler of the Year.

Hjelm’s momentum hasn’t relented this year, as he finished second at the season opening tournament in Illinois. Midway through the season, he’s sitting in third place for the Angler of the Year standings.

When Minnesota pro angler John Hoyer got off the water to weigh his fish and found out Hjelm brought in 15 pounds of walleye, he said “that’s what Dewey (Hjelm’s nickname) does, he just catches big fish” during his conversation with a tournament official.

Although anglers reported sudden changes in fish patterns compared to what they’ve seen over the past few weeks, South Dakota’s pro anglers showed they know how to figure the river system out. Five pro anglers sitting in the top 10 of the leaderboard hail from South Dakota.

Mitchell’s Jared Mohnen is among the state’s pro anglers who strung together a big day on Lake Francis Case. Mohnen hauled in a 13 pound bag, which has him sitting in fifth place.

The Pickstown tournament has a field of 132 pro anglers and co-anglers competing on the 100,000-acre Missouri River reservoir lake.

As part of the tournament rules, anglers have a daily five fish limit. Each day, they are allowed to weigh two walleye over 20 inches and three under 20 inches. However, the minimum length of the three under 20-inch fish is 15 inches.

Each boat consists of a pro angler and a co-angler. Boats launch at 7 a.m. from a Lake Andes ramp and finish before 3 p.m. for weigh-ins.

As Hjelm will hit the water Friday morning with a narrow lead, it could set the stage for a dramatic finish. And South Dakota could be represented well when the tournament wraps up.