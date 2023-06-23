South Dakota's Duane Hjelm claims Pickstown National Walleye Tour championship in dramatic finish

PICKSTOWN — Lake Francis Case isn’t Duane Hjelm’s home body of water, but the South Dakota pro angler owned the section of the Missouri River on Thursday and Friday.

Hjelm hauled in a 27 pound bag of fish after two days on the water to claim the Pickstown-leg of the National Walleye Tour tournament, which was a special win for the South Dakota native. The finish marked Hjelm's first individual NWT tournament championship in his home state, and the crowd's roar showed their pride for the Woonsocket native.

"I feel really good, honestly. Going out today I knew I had a chance to win, but I did throw a couple of overs back. One was a 21 inch fish, and in a way I threw back a pound," Hjelm said. "I thought that would probably cost me. I love this place."

With the win Hjelm claimed a $15,000 check and a new Ranger fishing boat with Mercury engine.

As the field of 132 pro anglers made their way off the water for 3 p.m. weigh-ins, it looked like Pennsylvania pro angler Dylan Nussbaum was on his way to take first place with 26 pounds after two days of fishing. But Hjelm, who was one of the last anglers to bring his limit of five walleye to the scale, erased Nussbaum's lead and brought a dramatic finish in front of a packed crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a strong day on the Missouri River in day one of the tournament, Hjelm's 15-pound bag of fish had him sitting atop the leaderboard heading into Friday's finale. He predicted a combined roughly 30-pound bag would be enough to win the event.

Hjelm knew it would take another solid performance on Friday to maintain his lead and hoist the trophy, and he delivered.

“It was really a fun day. The bite was a little bit off today, but we never really lost a good fish,” Hjelm said of his opening day performance.

The two over 20-inch walleye on Thursday that Hjelm and his co-angler caught were good enough to skip the thought of throwing them back and hoping for another larger fish to weigh.

“I never weighed any of the big ones. We just threw them in and were high-fiving,” Hjelm said of the two over 20-inch fish he reeled in. “I thought I had 13.5 pounds, but I was surprised to see it turn out to be more.”

Heading into the tournament, he predicted a combined 30 pound bag of fish will be enough to win the Pickstown stop.

The Pickstown tournament win is just the latest big performance from Hjelm. In 2022, he strung together a dominant season, claiming first place at the Green Bay, Wisconsin tournament, followed by a runner-up finish at the season championship event and being named the Angler of the Year.

Hjelm’s momentum hasn’t relented this year, as he finished second at the season opening tournament in Illinois. Midway through the season, he’s sitting in third place for the Angler of the Year standings. He likely moved up significantly after the Pickstown win.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Minnesota pro angler John Hoyer got off the water to weigh his fish and found out Hjelm brought in 15 pounds of walleye on day one, he said “that’s what Dewey (Hjelm’s nickname) does, he just catches big fish” during his conversation with a tournament official.

Although anglers reported sudden changes in fish patterns compared to what they’ve seen over the past few weeks, South Dakota’s pro anglers showed they know how to figure the river system out.

As part of the tournament rules, anglers have a daily five fish limit. Each day, they are allowed to weigh two walleye over 20 inches and three under 20 inches. However, the minimum length of the three under 20-inch fish is 15 inches.

Each boat consists of a pro angler and a co-angler. Boats launched at 7 a.m. from a Lake Andes ramp and finished before 3 p.m. for weigh-ins.

With his first South Dakota National Walleye Tour tournament under his belt, Hjelm said it marked an emotional win he will never forget.