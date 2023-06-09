99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sioux Falls cannabis company seeking to open dispensary on Mitchell Main Street

The company pursuing the conditional use permit opened Sioux Falls’ first cannabis dispensary in September 2022 on West 49th Street.

071820.N.DR.MITCHELLPROJECTS2 (1).jpg
Downtown Mitchell.
Mitchell Republic file photo
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 2:58 PM

MITCHELL — The line for medical cannabis dispensary applications in Mitchell continues to get longer.

The Mitchell Planning Commission will consider Monday approving a conditional use permit for a Sioux Falls-based marijuana company to operate a dispensary at 100 N. Main St.

The company pursuing the conditional use permit opened Sioux Falls’ first cannabis dispensary called the Flower Shop in September 2022 on West 49th Street. The application, which would operate under the same Flower Shop name in Mitchell, includes a $150 fee paid to the city.

The Main Street building previously housed the Rusted Wing gift shop, which recently announced its closing the business.

A number of prospective businesses have pursued medical cannabis businesses in Mitchell, but only one — Superior Buds — has opened at 1005 E. Spruce Street in a strip mall building. Other Mitchell dispensaries appear to be inching closer to opening for business.

The city has a cap on medical cannabis dispensary licenses, which allows for a maximum of five operating at once. There were five dispensary licenses accounted for as of 2022, but the efforts from the Flower Shop indicate one of the licenses has been freed up.

If approved, the Flower Shop could become the first dispensary to open a Main Street storefront.

5-15-23SuperiorBudsDispensary-4.jpg
Members Only
Local
Seattle native fulfills dream by opening Mitchell's first medical marijuana dispensary
Jordon Raftis was the first applicant to secure a Mitchell dispensary license in 2021, and he’s proud to say he’s the first to open a storefront on the south edge of the city.
May 16, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness

By Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
