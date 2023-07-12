Siemsen sets out to serve, empower in new role as Mitchell High School principal

MITCHELL — Growing up in Longmont, Colorado, one might think Justin Siemsen spent years skiing the Rocky Mountains, home of some of the best downhill snow skiing in the world.

But you’d be wrong.

“I’ve skied once in my life, and that was at Terry Peak,” Siemsen, who recently assumed the role of principal at Mitchell High School, told the Mitchell Republic recently. “You would think growing up in Colorado that skiing would be in my DNA. But no.”

Skiing may not have been in his blood growing up, but athletics and education were. And while he may have left snow skiing behind on the slopes of South Dakota’s premiere skiing attraction, he has definitely stuck with education, having spent the past 21 years teaching, coaching and leading at school districts as an administrator.

Arrival in South Dakota

He comes to Mitchell High School after most recently serving eight years as the high school principal and superintendent at the Sanborn School District in Forestburg. But his educational experience in South Dakota began when he came from Colorado to Huron, where he attended Huron University as a student athlete.

“When I was much younger my goal was to be active in sports and be a little bit active in the classroom. The biggest draw for me was the coaching aspect, and with the coaching came being an educator as well,” Siemsen said. “So in high school, as I got to my junior and senior year, I thought being a teacher and a coach was going to be my goal.”

Huron was a smaller community than he was used to, but he fit in both in the classroom and the gridiron. He started three years for the Huron University football team and also threw shot put before he graduated in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education and minors in coaching and computer science.

It was there he also met his future wife Christina, a Huron native, as well as a host of friends who he cherishes today. The experience at Huron University was positive, he said, and it was a stepping point to several teaching jobs in the area. He taught and coached at Marty Indian School before he and his now-wife both found themselves working at the Andes Central School District.

When his wife took a job with the Mitchell School District, Siemsen looked for a job closer to Mitchell, which is how he began his time at Sanborn Central.

“My wife decided she wanted to throw her name in the hat for a position in the Mitchell School District as a social studies teacher and coach, and she was fortunate enough to get that position. That led me to needing to get a position closer because there wasn’t anything immediately available for me at Mitchell,” Siemsen said.

Siemsen took a job teaching and coaching at Sanborn Central, where he worked for five years before taking a job with Innovative Systems in Mitchell teaching customer service representatives how to use specific software.

New high school principal, Justin Siemsen, is pictured on July 10, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

He had picked up his masters degree at Dakota Wesleyan University, but he never let his teaching certification lapse, and he missed working in a school environment. So when a chance to return to Sanborn Central in an administrative role came up, he moved to take the next step in his career. He remains grateful for that opportunity, and for eight years he couldn’t see himself working anywhere else.

But after Joe Childs, who had been serving as the principal at Mitchell High School, was named the district superintendent after Joe Graves resigned to become the state secretary of education, Siemsen saw a rare chance.

“It was a little bit of a difficult decision for me to leave that. I developed a great deal of respect for the people there and the job,” Siemsen said. “Without an opportunity such as this at Mitchell High School, I don’t know that I would have left.”

But his familiarity with the district, the fact that his children A.J. and Addison were both students at Mitchell and his wife’s longtime connection with the school, made the chance too good an opportunity to pass.

“It was good to have that point of reference to see that this is a place where people can come and work, put roots down and have a solid foundation. That was definitely a big draw for me,” Siemsen said.

Siemsen's hire was officially approved by the Mitchell Board of Education in April with a salary of $120,000.

A time of change

In the past six months, Mitchell School District has seen a change in top leadership on a level it hadn’t seen in over two decades. With Childs moving into the role formerly occupied by Graves and Mitchell Middle School assistant principal Bobby Reindl stepping in for Craig Mock, who was retiring from the Mitchell High School assistant principal position, there are a lot of new faces at new desks around the district.

Leadership changes can be stressful, but Siemsen said he and others are benefiting from Childs’ own leadership approach as he begins his own journey guiding the district.

“The shoes I’m filling are very big. Dr. Childs did a great job as the Mitchell High School principal, and I know he is 100% the right man to lead the district into the future,” Siemsen said.

Deb Olson, president of the Mitchell Board of Education, who had worked in the past with Siemsen on educational issues through the James Valley Education Cooperative, said his wide range of experience in teaching, coaching, administrative work and even education in the private sector at Innovative Systems were very appealing characteristics as a new hire. Siemsen looks to fit right in with him background, she said.

“Obviously that gives him lots of good experience,” Olson said. “It was really exciting to have that kind of a candidate for our high school principal — somebody with that experience and that knowledge. We feel very fortunate to have that kind of quality in terms of (administrative) candidates.”

In a time of transition, it was important to find someone who had experience at various levels of education.

"He’s very well and deeply rooted in the Mitchell community and he’s been a school leader as a superintendent and a principal. So we know we’re going to get someone in here right away that will hit the ground running, and he’s already proven to do that," Childs said. "It was critical for us to get someone who had experience. Justin is able to do the job and just get going right away, and we’re fortunate to have that."

And then there is the new high school under construction across the street from the current high school building. Siemsen can see the construction from his office window, and the ongoing work serves as a reminder about the strength of the district and the community at large, which turned out in June to overwhelmingly support a bond issue to build new high school athletic facilities along with the new classroom spaces.

“All those elements were reasons to be interested in the position and wanting to be a part of it. The community showed up to support what was needed. It’s very affirming for me, personally, understanding that the lifeblood of any community is the school district, and the community coming out to support that was amazing,” Siemsen said. “Knowing that the kids of our school district will see the benefits of that from the academic side, the athletic side and other areas, I think we are setting ourselves up to be a very good provider of education for years to come.”

Into the future

A new high school, complete with athletic facilities, is on the way. New leadership is in place. Now it’s time for Siemsen to get down to the job of working himself into the fabric of day to day life at the school. He’s already coordinating with fellow administrators and staff and hopes to bring a cooperative approach to leadership at the school while avoiding unilateral decision making.

But overall, he said he feels a solid foundation under his feet, thanks in part to previous leadership and the character of the faculty and students.

“If we can do that as an administrative team here then I think we’ll continue the success that has been established prior to me taking this position,” Siemsen said. “I never want to be in a position where I’m unilaterally making decisions without input from others. To get to where you need to be with the right answer to a problem, there are a lot of different angles that need to be looked at. If you can empower people to be a part of that process, I think that’s when you get the best results.”

As the clock ticks down to the start of the 2023-24 school year, Siemsen said preparation is going smoothly. He said the high school will start the year fully-staffed, though there is always a need for positions like new paraprofessionals and other workers. But for the most part he is already looking forward to being a presence in the halls and the classrooms, and having an open door policy when it comes to questions and challenges.

Somewhere in it all, he looks to spend time supporting his son, who will begin studying education at Dakota State University as well as suiting up for the football team this fall, and his daughter will be back at Mitchell High School as a sophomore student athlete. His wife will still be heading up her own classroom. He might even find time for a little golf, though he admits it’s not his strongest sport.

But job number one right now is guiding Mitchell High School into the next era. It’s a job he’s looking forward to.

“I’m really looking forward to serving the Mitchell community and to being of service to our staff and students here at Mitchell High School specifically. It will be a challenge that I’m looking forward to and I’m excited about,” Siemsen said. “It’s invigorated me, and I’m willing to be an advocate for our staff and students and look forward to continuing the tradition that Mitchell has in place. It’s an honor for me to be here in this role and I'm going to do my best to do it justice.”