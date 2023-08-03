Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Segment of U.S. Highway 18 in south-central South Dakota to honor Code Talkers

The highway designation will run through Todd, Tripp and Gregory counties, along with the Rosebud Indian Reservation.

Code-Talker-Hwy.png
Proposed signage is displayed for the Sicangu Lakota Code Talker Highway, which will run in south-central South Dakota.
Courtesy of the South Dakota Department of Transportation
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:00 PM

PIERRE -- The South Dakota Transportation Commission voted on June 29 to make a large portion of U.S. Highway 18 in south-central South Dakota the "Sicangu Lakota Code Talker Memorial Highway."

The highway designation will run through Todd, Tripp and Gregory counties, along with the Rosebud Indian Reservation. It will run from the Todd-Bennett county line to the Fort Randall Dam near Pickstown.

The phrase "Code Talker" refers to the Indigenous military members who used their native languages to pass secret communications during World War I and World War II, while also keeping those messages out of enemy hands.

It's believed that as many as 200 tribal members from South Dakota served as Code Talkers during the world wars. In 2008, the federal Code Talkers Recognition Act was passed, honoring all Native Americans who used their native language to aid communications in World War II. South Dakota legislators have discussed a Code Talker memorial at the state capitol complex in Pierre over the last decade and a 2022 effort was

From east to west, the Code Talker highway, which is 106 miles in length, will run through the communities of Bonesteel, Burke, Gregory, Colome, Winner and Mission.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
