SD Conservation Commission approves grants, loans for conservation interests across state

The State Conservation Commission has been busy working with counties across South Dakota to ensure they have the money to support local conservation efforts.

The commission met on Thursday, July 13, to determine which applications to approve. The commission has rule-making authority to allocate grants from the Coordinated Natural Resources Conservation Fund to projects and loans.

The commission approves loan and grant applications from county conservation districts for a variety of purposes, ranging from funding county district education or promotional projects to buying or selling machinery and equipment for the county to use to maintain its public land.

This is the third time the commission has met this year.

Here are some of the most prominent grants and loans approved by the commission this year:

The Davison Conservation District applied for two grants in the spring: a Cover Crop and Grazing grant for $10,000 and an Awareness and Outreach Activities grant for $1,500.

The Cover Crop and Grazing grant is to provide for contractual services for seeding and drilling land for cover crops. The goal of the project, as stated in its project description, is to reduce cropland and grassland erosion, improve the wildlife habitat and rangeland condition, reduce compaction of the soil, increase organic matter, improve water quality and protect the groundwater supply.

"Due to the high cost often associated installing conservation practices, many landowners and operators will be unable to install practices needed to address soil erosion, water quality, livestock grazing, and other resource concerns unless alternative funding is available," Matt Hayes, Project Officer for the Davison Cover Crop/Grazing Project, said in the grant application.

The Awareness and Outreach Activities grant was described in the report as being a fund option for projects such as the Annual Mitchell Soil Health Event, Ag in the Classroom and Farm Exchange tours.

"The grant will create a link between the farmers, consumers, and communities by helping them understand how food is produced and that the environment can be protected while doing this," Hayes said in the report.

Both grants submitted by Davison Conservation District were approved by the commission.

The Miner Conservation District also applied for two grants: a State Wide Career Development grant for $3,630 and a Pollinator Planting grant for $1,475.

The State Wide Career Development grant was in partnership with a number of other conservation districts, including the districts for Day, Butte, Jones, Pennington, Harding, Minnehaha, Marshall, Hyde and Charles Mix counties.

"We know this is a project unlike any of the grant projects you have approved in the past, but we really feel it could be the start to stronger, more successful Conservation Districts across the State," Tami Moore, Project Officer for the Miner Conservation District, wrote in the Grant application. "We may not have the funding of other states, but we definitely have the determination."

The second grant, for Pollinator Planting in Miner County, would help to outfit participants in a county program with pollinator plant seeds and equipment to help bolster pollinator populations.

"Pollinators provide a vital ecosystem service by transferring pollen between plants to facilitate reproduction, making them responsible for 1/3 of the bites of food we eat each day. Everyone eats," Moore said in the grant description.

The pollinator plantings would be limited to 2 acres per participant, according to the application. The Miner Conservation District is offering reimbursement for the purchase of plants, mulch, compost and pollinator seed for those who are approved to take part in the first-come, first-served program.

The commission agreed to grant both grants to the Miner Conservation district.

A number of other appropriations are made during each commission meeting. For example, early this year, the commission approved $325,257 in loans to the Minnehaha, Perkins, Spink and Turner Conservation Districts to purchase machinery. The Minnehaha and Spink districts bought one tractor each, and the Perkins and Turner districts bought one no-till drill each.

The next commission meeting will be held during the South Dakota Association of Conservation Districts convention in Aberdeen from September 17-19.