Salem to convert derecho-damaged land into new housing development

SALEM, S.D. — The land under a Salem nursing home destroyed in a 2022 derecho will be converted to the city’s newest housing development.

The Salem Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) closed earlier this month on a 12-acre plot of land on the city’s southeast end, earmarking it for a single-family housing development.

The land includes the site of Salem’s Avantara nursing home, which was destroyed in the May 12, 2022 derecho that produced straight-line winds of over 100 mph in McCook County.

Under initial plans, the SEDC intends to create a 35-lot housing development on the land, though destruction of other existing structures remains underway.

The SEDC, which is roughly one year old, called the land conversion a “major milestone” for the growing city, which has a population of just over 1,300.

A 12-acre plot of land in Salem will become a 35-lot housing development after a nursing home on the land was destroyed in a derecho in 2022. Contributed / Salem Economic Development Corporation

“Salem is ready to welcome new residents and we now have the land available for them to establish their roots in town,” said Mayor Glenda Blindert.

McCook Central Schools Superintendent Matt Alley and his family moved to the Salem area three years ago and said they haven’t looked back since.

“When our family moved to the Salem area, we were welcomed immediately and are now ingrained into the community,” Alley said. “We are thrilled to be raising our kids in the Salem area.”

The community has already raised more than $250,000 to support the SEDC in 2022, noting housing is a priority in the growing town.

“This development would not be possible without the financial support of our contributors over the past year,” said SEDC Board President Jeremy Grady. “They stepped up for Salem.”

