News Local

Road construction projects to begin near Howard, Tripp on June 12

A pair of key roadways in the Mitchell region will have road work projects get started on Monday, June 12.

By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:15 PM

HOWARD, S.D. – A pair of key roadways in the Mitchell region will have road work projects get started on Monday, June 12.

Near Howard, work will begin Monday to widen the road at the State Highway 34 and State Highway 25 intersection west of Howard. The project will add east and westbound turn lanes at the Highway 34 and Highway 25 intersection, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The intersection will remain open during project construction. Traffic will be reduced to one lane, controlled by flaggers and a pilot car.

This intersection work is part of a construction project to add turn lanes to state highways in eastern South Dakota this summer near the communities of Mitchell, Howard, Humboldt, and Hartford.

The prime contractor for this $5 million project is Prairie States Trucking of Sioux Falls The overall completion date for the turn lane project is Friday, Nov. 17.

Railroad crossing to be replaced near Tripp

Near Tripp, replacement work is tentatively scheduled to begin on the railroad crossing on U.S. Highway 18 on Monday.

The concrete railroad crossing will be completely replaced, and new asphalt will be placed at each approach. The replacement work is anticipated to take two to three days.

During the replacement project, traffic will be detoured around the work site. The signed detour route for the traveling public includes 411th Avenue west of the railroad tracks, north to 284th Street, and west to State Highway 37.

The project will be completed by BNSF Railroad and the South Dakota Department of Transportation crews.

By Mitchell Republic
