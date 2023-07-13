Remainder of Mitchell Post 18 baseball season terminated

MITCHELL — Mitchell Post 18's American Legion baseball season is over.

After the Mitchell Baseball Association board of directors opted Wednesday to allow baseball activities to resume following a suspension of more than two weeks, the MBA reversed its decision Thursday morning.

“As a result of information provided by investigating authorities to the Mitchell Baseball Association late in the day on July 12, 2023, the board has reconsidered its decision to reinstate the Legion baseball season,” read a statement from MBA president Jason Christensen to the Mitchell Republic. “Based on the new information, the MBA has decided to terminate the remainder of the 2023 Legion baseball season.”

Christensen was not immediately available for further comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.