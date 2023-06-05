Public input sought on environmental assessment for new Platte-Winner Bridge

PLATTE, S.D. — Public input is being sought regarding the planned Platte-Winner Bridge reconstruction and the environmental assessment recently completed by the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The report, which is 79 pages and then includes hundreds of supporting documents , will be the subject of public meetings to be held on June 20 and 21 in Winner and Platte to gather additional feedback.

The Winner public meeting will be held at the Holiday Inn Express located at 1360 E. Highway 44 in Winner on June 20. The Platte public meeting will be held at the Platte Community Center located at 310 Main St. in Platte on June 21. Both meetings are scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, design and permitting are underway and construction will occur in phases starting in 2024. The new Highway 44 Bridge is expected to open in 2027.

One of the primary changes with the new bridge reflected in the report is the attempt to limit the number of ice jams in the river when the reservoir melts each year. The number of piers for the bridge will reduce from 29 in the current bridge to 19 for the new project. The current bridge had to be closed for four months in 1997 when damaged bridge piers had to be repaired.

The design of the bridge, which will skew at a slight angle going across the river, will allow the new bridge to take advantage of existing soil stabilization projects that have taken place on both sides of the bridge, while also attempting to limit the impact on the current Snake Creek Recreation Area. The west side of the bridge will be built to within about 50 feet of the current bridge, while the new bridge will be located about 200 to 400 feet away from the current east bank location when constructed.

The new bridge will require the park ranger residence, maintenance facilities and a park dump station to be moved, and the current State Highway 44 right of way will be reclaimed as parkland when the new bridge is completed. Overall, Highway 44 is expected to be realigned over the course of a half mile on each ride of the bridge. According to the report, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks put a high priority on minimizing the impact to the park resources, such as campgrounds and boat launches and worked with SDDOT.

A schematic drawing in the South Dakota Department of Transportation's Platte-Winner Bridge Corridor Study shows the approximate route (in blue) of the planned replacement bridge on State Highway 44 scheduled for approximately 2025. South Dakota DOT graphic)

Interestingly, the bridge — built in 1966 — predates the Snake Creek park, which was opened in 1983, in part to increase recreation in the area. The bridge, which is 5,656 feet in length, is the state’s longest, and one of five bridges that crosses the Missouri River. The current bridge is expected to be torn down in 2028.

A DOT traffic study from 2017 indicates the bridge receives 835 vehicles crossing it per day, with 22% of that traffic coming from trucks, a high percentage compared to other similar roads in the state. The new bridge will be built wider to 36 feet, rather than the current 28 feet to better accommodate large equipment using the river crossing. That width allows for two, 12-foot driving lanes, plus 6-foot shoulders on each edge.

“The 28-foot wide existing bridge can be problematic for motorists attempting to drive large trucks or carry oversized machinery, including farm equipment, across the river,” the report said. “The narrow bridge width is also a safety concern for vehicles that need to make emergency stops on the bridge or for emergency service vehicles to have a place to pull over out of the travel lanes while on the bridge.”

Other environmental concerns include conducting bat surveys if tree clearing or bridge structure removal takes place from April to October in order to look for the endangered northern long-eared bat and consider habitat removal. If whooping cranes are sighted in construction areas, activities are supposed to stop until the cranes leave the area, and sightings are supposed to be reported to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. (USFWS reported in February 2023 with a determination of no effect from the project on northern long-eared bats and did not include other species in its determination when evaluating the project’s impacts on vegetation, fish and wildlife.) Special arrangements will likely be necessary when the existing bridge is taken down due to lead-paint disposal rules.

“To the extent possible, construction within the Missouri River and Lake Francis Case will avoid game fish spawning periods. Areas stripped of vegetation during construction will be stabilized and replanted. Wildlife will continue to have the ability to move under the Platte-Winner Bridge on the east and west sides of the bridge,” the report said.