Preliminary plans of new Mitchell rodeo arena emerge, as Corn Palace Stampede seeks permit

MITCHELL — The Corn Palace Stampede rodeo organization has begun the permitting process to build its new rodeo grounds near Mitchell’s airport, revealing for the first time what the future setup could look like.

On Monday, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit that would allow the organization to use a plot of city-owned land for future rodeos. In September 2021, a new organization primarily made up of Corn Palace Stampede Inc. (CPS) committee members entered into a 20-year lease agreement with the city of Mitchell to rent land for the purpose of turning it into its new rodeo arena after parting ways from the previous rodeo grounds it rented for decades due a long legal dispute.

City Planner Mark Jenniges explained a few details of the arena, which would be located on roughly 20 acres of land along the corner of North Ohlman Street and Airport Road, situated in between the airport and Pepsi Cola Soccer Complex. No representatives from Corn Palace Stampede Inc. (CPS) were in attendance at Monday’s meeting to provide further information about the new planned arena.

“The footprint of this fits within the existing soccer field that’s there currently,” Jenniges said.

Preliminary designs of the arena were presented during the meeting, which showed large bleacher style seating wrapping around roughly half of the rectangle shaped rodeo grounds.

Designs also showed a concession stand built within a section of the bleachers and a roofed structure on the opposite side of the bleachers.

The arena would account for about a quarter of the 20 acres of land it sits on, according to the preliminary designs attached to the Planning Commission’s agenda.

When the Mitchell City Council approved the lease agreement with Mitchell Rodeo Foundation in 2021, the organization’s leader Jim Miskimins said the arena will be a “cadillac of a rodeo facility.”

“The other improvements that we have conceived would truly make this a cadillac of a rodeo facility and hopefully one of the very best, not only in South Dakota, but in the region,” Miskimins said during the Sept. 21, 2021 council meeting.

As for parking, the size of the arena would leave a hefty amount of land in the plot available for parking. However, Jenniges said plans for parking will need to be further worked through in the future.

“There is going to be some work through issues as it continues on, if it does get approved,” Jenniges said of parking matters. “But it’s the start of a conversation for it.”

The Mitchell City Council will ultimately make the final ruling on the conditional use permit during Tuesday’s meeting. The council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday rather than Monday in recognition of Juneteenth.

The conditional use permit application comes after a judge awarded Horseman’s Sports Inc. – the organization that owns the rodeo arena where CPS has held its annual rodeo for decades – a one-month window to hold a replacement rodeo at Horseman’s Sports Arena, located along Highway 37 near Lake Mitchell. CPS attempted to halt HSI from being able to host a replacement rodeo this summer, but Judge David Knoff awarded HSI the ability to put on a rodeo at its arena.

The judge’s ruling on June 9 also allowed CPS 30 days to remove its property – which includes the bleachers and other equipment – from HSI’s land. That gave CPS until July 1 to remove property from Horseman’s Sports Arena.

HSI leaders have yet to announce whether the organization will host a replacement rodeo at its arena this summer. HSI representatives did not respond to the Mitchell Republic’s request for comments about hosting a rodeo this summer prior to this story being published Friday.

During the June 9 hearing, HSI Attorney Tim Whalen said his clients intend to hold a rodeo in mid-July that would replace the vacancy left by CPS' cancellation.

The rodeo venue change stemmed from a legal dispute that was brought forward by CPS in 2020 when CPS sued HSI for breaching the contract between the two parties. CPS accused HSI of breaching the lease when the organization moved fencing and tore out CPS’ VIP platforms in an attempt to expand their arena.

The dispute between the two organizations led to a jury trial that was decided in April. A jury ruled that CPS can take major elements of the rodeo grounds with them to a new facility, plus awarded $100,000 to CPS in damages after ruling HSI breached the contract with CPS. The lawsuit was spurred in 2020 when HSI members moved fencing and tore out CPS-built VIP platforms as part of the arena expansion.

While it’s unclear whether Mitchell will have a rodeo this summer, the Mitchell Rodeo Foundation is set to host a chili cook-off, rodeo parade and other small side events synonymous with the annual rodeo.