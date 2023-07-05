Police: Fireworks shot through window near Mitchell Main Street

MITCHELL — A firework was shot by kids into a building, breaking glass and nearly injuring a child, Mitchell Chief of Police Mike Koster told the Mitchell Republic on Wednesday.

This July 4 season, the Mitchell Police Department received 11 firework-related calls for service, but there was no report of injuries.

Despite state and local limitations, firework-related incidents are a yearly occurrence. South Dakota law states that fireworks can only be used between June 27 and July 9 — the first Sunday after July 4. Statewide firework distributors are also limited to selling during nearly identical periods.

Mitchell city ordinances dictate that fireworks cannot be used within city limits, except from noon to midnight on July 3 and 4, in the area around Lake Mitchell from the shoreline to the nearest public roadway. That excludes the Lake Mitchell Campground.

News City advises for fireworks safety and new fireworks boundary Mitchell Department of Public Safety Chief Lyndon Overweg offers these fireworks safety tips and has designated the new fireworks boundary area map for July 3 and July 4, and allowed time for fireworks in these new areas.

The firework that broke the window were determined to be fired off by kids, said Mitchell police who investigated the scene, after talking to a woman who was in the building at the time. She told police that the fireworks nearly injured her child as well, although she didn’t want any further action taken.

Along with the fireworks through the window, the calls included two reports of dumpster fires near Lake Mitchell. Although unconfirmed, Koster said they were likely due to fireworks being thrown inside.