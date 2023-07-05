Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Police: Fireworks shot through window near Mitchell Main Street

It was one of 11 firework-related calls from Mitchell, said Mitchell Chief of Police Mike Koster.

7-3-23Fireworks-4.jpg
An image from fireworks shot off over Lake Mitchell during the July 4 celebrations this year.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Today at 4:53 PM

MITCHELL — A firework was shot by kids into a building, breaking glass and nearly injuring a child, Mitchell Chief of Police Mike Koster told the Mitchell Republic on Wednesday.

This July 4 season, the Mitchell Police Department received 11 firework-related calls for service, but there was no report of injuries.

Despite state and local limitations, firework-related incidents are a yearly occurrence. South Dakota law states that fireworks can only be used between June 27 and July 9 — the first Sunday after July 4. Statewide firework distributors are also limited to selling during nearly identical periods.

Mitchell city ordinances dictate that fireworks cannot be used within city limits, except from noon to midnight on July 3 and 4, in the area around Lake Mitchell from the shoreline to the nearest public roadway. That excludes the Lake Mitchell Campground.

City of Mitchell graphic indicating areas (shown in white) to shoot fireworks on July 3 and July 4 at Lake Mitchell. (City of Mitchell)
News
City advises for fireworks safety and new fireworks boundary
Mitchell Department of Public Safety Chief Lyndon Overweg offers these fireworks safety tips and has designated the new fireworks boundary area map for July 3 and July 4, and allowed time for fireworks in these new areas.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Daily Republic News

The firework that broke the window were determined to be fired off by kids, said Mitchell police who investigated the scene, after talking to a woman who was in the building at the time. She told police that the fireworks nearly injured her child as well, although she didn’t want any further action taken.

Along with the fireworks through the window, the calls included two reports of dumpster fires near Lake Mitchell. Although unconfirmed, Koster said they were likely due to fireworks being thrown inside.

Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Kai Englisch joined The Mitchell Republic in 2023, where he currently works as a general assignment reporter covering the greater Mitchell area. Englisch graduated from St. John's College in 2022, receiving a B.A. in Liberal Arts.
