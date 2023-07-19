6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, July 19

News Local

Platte woman sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug distribution conviction

The sentencing took place on Monday, July 17 from the crimes committed in late 2022 and early 2023.

FSA Court gavel 11-13-18
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 12:40 PM

RAPID CITY — A Platte woman has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for her role in distributing methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken sentenced Vonda Hand, 67, after a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance conviction. The sentencing took place on Monday, July 17.

Vonda Hand, 67, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

In a case originating in Pennington County, Hand was indicted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine) by a federal grand jury in February 2023. She pleaded guilty on April 14.

Between October 2022 and February 2023, Hand made arrangements to obtain meth in Arizona. She traveled there to pick it up, recruiting others to assist her, and then dispersed meth to others in South Dakota. She knew that people in South Dakota were going to further distribute the substance. Overall, Hand was responsible for distributing between 5 and 15 kilograms of meth during the conspiracy.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the Platte Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn N. Rich prosecuted the case.

Hand was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

