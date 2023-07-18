Plans move ahead for Ethan trapshooting range to support fast-growing club

ETHAN, S.D. — The Ethan High School trap shooting team has hit the mark.

On Tuesday, July 18, the Davison County Commission, sitting as the county's Board of Adjustment, voted unanimously to approve a conditional use permit, which will allow the school's trapshooting club to build a range in Ethan.

Since its creation two years ago, the team has rapidly grown to 22 students — including Gabriel Gerlach, who competed earlier this month at the national high school trapshooting championships in Michigan.

"It's exciting," said Brandon Gades, the coach of the Ethan high school trap shooting team who spoke on behalf of the team at Tuesday's meeting. "It's a sport that teaches them a ton of responsibility, safety and marksmanship."

The cost of the facility, which will be built over years in installments, was not immediately known when this story was published.

Commissioner John Claggett asked had been asked in a prior meeting about why the team didn't use the trap shooting ranges in Mitchell.

“It’s mainly a matter of flexibility in scheduling," Gades said, who noted his team is comprised of students between grades 7-12.

Currently, the team practices in Parkston, 12 miles south of Ethan. Oftentimes, finding transportation can be an issue.

"When you can't find a ride, there's all the difference in the world between 12 miles and a mile-and-a-half," Gades said.

He also said that it can be a challenge to find practice time.

“If you’ve got kids in high school, it can be hard to schedule,” Gades said. “This will make our practices easier to schedule.”

In the last couple of years, trapshooting has taken off in South Dakota, as well as around the nation. It’s part of a national effort to grow the sport in small towns, said Gades.

“We’ve received national encouragement,” Gades said. “The national association would like to see more small town teams like ours.”