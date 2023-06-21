Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Plan to reorganize Colome school district narrowly fails in special election

In a close election, voters in the Colome Consolidated School District maintained the district's current geographic boundaries in a special election on Tuesday.

Colome aerial photo 2020.JPG
In a 2020 file photo, the community of Colome pictured from a drone.
Mitchell Republic file photo
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Today at 10:08 PM

COLOME, S.D. — In a close election, voters in the Colome Consolidated School District maintained the district's current geographic boundaries in a special election on Tuesday.

Of the 312 votes cast in the election, 52.2% (163 total) were cast against the reorganization plan, while 47.8% (149 total) were cast for the plan.

The vote split was clear among the geographic sections in the district. Nearly 60% of the votes in the election came from the Colome area, which voted 155 against the plan and 30 votes in support. In Wood, the area from which the petition to reorganize originated from, 91 of 93 votes cast were in support of the new plan. In Witten, 28 votes were for the plan and six were against.

The reorganization plan needed a simple majority to go into effect. Among the pool of 312 votes cast, a flip of nine votes from against to for would have resulted in its passage.

Colome school complex 2022.jpg
Local
Vote to split off two sections of Colome school district scheduled for Tuesday
A reorganization plan from the Colome Consolidated School District and approved by the state would split off the non-contiguous portion of the district in the Wood and Witten area
June 16, 2023 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler

The proposed plan was approved by the South Dakota Department of Education and would have split off the Wood and Witten areas of the school district between Mellette and Tripp counties, and to the White River and Winner school districts, respectively. White River is about 17 miles from Wood, while Colome is about 50 miles from Wood.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to losing about half of its geographic size, if approved, the Colome Consolidated district would have lost about 33% of its assessed taxable value in the district.

Colome Consolidated had maintained schools in Witten and Wood in the years after the three communities consolidated in 2010 but decreasing student numbers and difficulties hiring teachers forced both school attendance centers to close.

Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
What To Read Next
Lake Mitchell in 2017. (Republic file photo)
Local
Lake Mitchell dredging dead in the water, as council splits vote on $25M loan application
June 20, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
6-19-23InfantCemeteryHeart-1.jpg
Community
This large heart at Graceland Cemetery has special meaning
June 20, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
download (1).jpg
Local
Mitchell blaze destroys Edgerton garages, memories for newly married couple
June 20, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Mitchell_Post 18_baseball_hat_general2.jpg
Prep
Mitchell Post 18 splits road doubleheader with Pierre
June 20, 2023 08:58 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
061923.SDGA Junior.Dakota Munger-1.JPG
Prep
Area golfers finish atop leaderboards at SDGA Junior Tour event at Lakeview
June 19, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
CELLTOWER3.jpg
Members Only
Local
Plan to build 170-foot cell tower at Mitchell property approved despite nearby land owners' safety concerns
June 19, 2023 01:49 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
golf-32916851280.jpg
Sports
Sixth annual Muth Electric Veterans Fundraiser golf event raises $14K
June 19, 2023 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic