Plan to open motorcycle museum in Mitchell neighborhood scrapped due to zoning issues

City officials say rezoning the 1201 S. Rowley St. building from a residential district into a highway business district would be considered spot zoning, which is highly frowned upon.

The 1201 S. Rowley St. buildng that a Mitchell man was planning to turn into a motorcycle museum.
Sam Fosness / Republic
By Sam Fosness
Today at 3:02 PM

MITCHELL — After running into a roadblock, a Mitchell man planning to open a motorcycle museum inside a large, aging building in a residential neighborhood has pulled his application to rezone the property.

When Randy Wittstruck acquired an old building, located at 1201 S. Rowley St., his vision was to transform it into a motorcycle museum. However, the building sits in a residential zoning district that doesn’t allow the type of operation Wittstruck was pursuing.

Wittstruck submitted an application to rezone the property into a highway business district, which would have provided him an opportunity to open the motorcycle museum. The Mitchell City Council was informed Monday that Wittstruck withdrew his rezoning request.

“I’ve got 400 motorcycles. And after awhile, I just want to make a free museum for people to look at them,” Wittstruck said during Monday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Since acquiring the property in 2022, Wittstruck has already made some building improvements. Among the improvements he’s made to the 6,870-square-foot building, he said, includes concrete work on the exterior and other renovations.

“I poured a bunch of concrete around it and have been fixing it up,” he said.

Surrounded by homes, the building is located in a medium density residential zoning district with no contiguous properties abutting. In Wittstruck’s case, a contiguous property would be any adjacent properties that share the same zoning district as Wittstruck’s new rezoning request.

City Planner Mark Jenniges said Wittstruck’s rezoning request is an example of spot zoning, which occurs when a property that’s surrounded by the same zoning districts becomes an entirely different district for use that doesn’t conform with the existing neighboring properties.

“Spot zoning isn’t illegal, but it’s highly frowned upon,” Jenniges said. “When a property’s zoning changes, it stays that forever unless it’s requested and approved to be rezoned again. That’s the only way it can change in the future.”

The city Planning and Zoning Commission revealed it too frowns upon spot zoning when the panel recently voted 4-1 against the 1201 S. Rowley St. building rezoning request.

Two nearby residents also came out against the plan, while one supported it. A resident who submitted a letter recommending against the museum wrote, “We really don’t think having a commercial building in a residential neighborhood is a good idea.”

Jenniges explained that rezoning a property into a highway business district opens it up for a “wide list of uses,” including a racetrack, campground and other businesses.

At one point the building housed a tire business before it was turned into storage space. The building dates back to 1925 and has changed hands over the years.

It’s unclear whether Wittstruck will seek another rezoning request at the property in the future for the council to consider.

By Sam Fosness
Sam Fosness joined the Mitchell Republic in May 2018. He was raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School. He continued his education at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, where he graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in English. During his time in college, Fosness worked as a news and sports reporter for The Volante newspaper.
