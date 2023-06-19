Plan to build 170-foot cell tower at Mitchell property approved despite nearby land owners' safety concerns

MITCHELL — The new owner of a former restaurant overlooking Lake Mitchell received the green light to build a 170-foot telecommunications tower on the property, which has sparked safety concerns from a nearby land owner.

While the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plan during its mid-June meeting, Paul Koch, a neighboring property owner, echoed concerns of the tower inflicting damage on nearby rental units he’s planning to build next to the property if the tower were to fall due to inclement weather.

Cully Evers, who purchased the Lake House property in north Mitchell, is planning to build the large cell tower in hopes of attracting cell phone carriers and wireless network companies to install equipment on it for better service.

The cell tower is approved to be constructed on the southeast corner of the property, which neighbors Koch’s land where he says he plans to build rental properties in the near future.

“There’s no guarantee that it won’t be a safety issue for falling. We have plans to improve the properties to the east side of that. These plan on being residences for rental properties,” Koch said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another safety concern Koch addressed was ice build up on the cell tower during winter.

“I’ve been a power lineman for 22 years, and I know all about it. From 170 feet up, even a small piece of ice can be deadly,” Koch said during the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Koch said a piece of ice blew off a tower this winter near Plankinton on a windy day and traveled 150 feet. He claimed the ice flew into a ceramic piece of equipment and caused serious damage.

“If this is allowed to go through, vehicles will be in trouble, residents will be in trouble and roofs will be in trouble,” Koch said, urging the commission to require a new location for the tower.

Evers responded to concerns of ice building up on the cell tower by explaining the design of the tower he’s planning to build there should reduce the threat of ice and avoid collapsing onto nearby property. As part of Evers’ profession, he builds cell towers and has experience constructing the equipment. He helped build a cell tower that sits next to Mitchell Technical College, and it hasn’t fallen over from strong winds.

“We have switched to a monopole type pole. It’s just a large straight pipe. It doesn’t have any X bracing for ice build up to hang on and swing off,” he said.

According to Evers, the tower is also designed to break off toward the middle of the tower if it were to destruct.

Since Evers is seeking to extend the height of the telecommunications tower to 170 feet, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will have to approve the proposed height extension for the tower to be built.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(Koch) is concerned about his structures, which I understand. I will be building right up next to this also. It’s breaking point is halfway up, so technically it should swing and keep all the damage within my property,” Evers said, noting the cell tower will have the same type of design as the one next to MTC.

Commission member Kevin Genzlinger said he was sympathetic to both parties involved in the cell tower plan, but he noted Koch hasn’t provided any detailed plans of the future developments he’s seeking to bring directly east of Evers’ property.

“I feel like it’s first come, first serve to some extent,” Genzlinger said prior to making a motion to approve the plan.