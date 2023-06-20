Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pickstown geared up to host first National Walleye Tour event, anglers feeling out river system

“There’s fish all over here. You can catch them anyway you want to right now," Pro angler Ed Stachowski said of the Lake Francis Case reservoir that he's been practicing on ahead of Thursday's event.

4-28-22NationalWalleyeTourDayOne-47.jpg
Highlights from the 2022 National Walleye Tour on the Missouri River near Chamberlain on April 28, 2022.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
Today at 6:00 AM

PICKSTOWN — There’s plenty of energy and excitement radiating through the Pickstown and Wagner area this week, as the small Missouri River communities are bracing to host their first National Walleye Tour tournament.

Some of the nation’s top pro anglers have descended on south-central South Dakota over the past few weeks to prepare for the two-day tournament on Thursday and Friday. The Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops National Walleye Tour event will feature 133 pro anglers and 133 co-anglers competing on Lake Francis Case in the southeast corner of the state.

Coming off a historic 2022 season in which he claimed a tournament championship and was named Angler of the Year, South Dakota pro angler Duane Hjelm is among the big names competing in the Pickstown tournament. The Woonsocket native is sitting in third place for Angler of the Year standings, and a top place finish could move him up the leaderboard.

HJELM3.jpg
Like many of the pro anglers entered into the event, Hjelm has been feeling out Lake Francis Case over the past few days – a river system that’s similar to his home body of water Lake Oahe in Pierre. Pinpointing where the larger walleye are at has been challenging thus far, Hjelm said. He is predicting a close tournament that could come down to a “game of ounces” in the end.

“I think it's going to be a lot of fun. I think a lot of people are going to catch a lot of fish. I still don’t know where the big fish are. They always seem to elude me there,” Hjelm said of Lake Francis Case.

Pre-fishing the river system has pro angler Ed Stachowski impressed with Lake Francis Case thus far, dubbing it a “healthy system with a ton of fish.”

“There’s fish all over here. It’s just going to be a matter of getting the right bites in the right order,” Stachowski said of the reservoir. “You can catch them anyway you want to right now.”

With 100,000 acres of water to fish on the reservoir lake, anglers will have plenty of territory to cover in two days.

The Pickstown stop is the lone South Dakota tournament on this year’s schedule. Chamberlain-Oacoma hosted a regular season tournament back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022. But this year, it’s Pickstown’s turn to play host. And that has community leaders excited.

NWTDAY1.jpg
Cindy Broyhill, president of Pickstown’s board of trustees, has been preparing for the tournament for a year, and she’s ready to showcase the small town on a national scale.

“It’s a huge economic benefit for the town. We are excited for this big event,” Broyhill said, noting that the nearby community of Wagner – a town that’s much larger with over 1,500 people – has played an instrumental role in preparing for the tournament. “It’s been a team effort.”

As part of the tournament rules, anglers have a daily five fish limit. Each day, they are allowed to weigh two walleye over 20 inches and three under 20 inches. However, the minimum length of the three under 20-inch fish is 15 inches.

The Pickstown stop is the third tournament of the season. The final regular season tournament will take place in late July on the St. Mary’s River in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan. After the Michigan stop, anglers in the top 40 for Angler of the Year standings will qualify for the Sept. 6-8 championship event in Devils Lake, North Dakota.

As of now, Hjelm, Brian Bashore, of Sioux Falls, and Jeremy Coon, of Wolsey, are among the South Dakota pro anglers sitting in the top 40 Angler of the Year standings.

The field of pro anglers will be competing for over $89,000 in prizes and cash, including a new 2023 Ranger boat with a Mercury engine. The top co-angler will take home $7,500 in cash.

Boats will launch each day at 7 a.m. from the Prairie Dog Bay ramp in Lake Andes. Weigh-ins will be held at the Prairie Dog Bay ramp at 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

A chance of scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday, while Friday’s forecast is calling for a sunnier 88-degree day in the Pickstown area.

Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
Sam Fosness joined the Mitchell Republic in May 2018. He was raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School. He continued his education at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, where he graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in English. During his time in college, Fosness worked as a news and sports reporter for The Volante newspaper.
