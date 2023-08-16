Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Students embark on a journey of learning as first day of school begins

Members of the DWU football team welcomed students back to school at Longfellow.

8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-2.jpg
Brian and Marissa Abts stand with their son Riley as they get their picture taken for the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Longfellow Elementary School in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Today at 9:35 AM

MITCHELL — School has begun and members of the Dakota Wesleyan football team stand outside of Longfellow Elementary welcoming students on their first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 16, in Mitchell.

8-15-23DayBeforeSchoolMHS-1.jpg
With full faculty and new administration, another Mitchell school year to get underway
“I’m just excited to get going with the school year. We have a lot of great things going on,” said Joe Childs, superintendent for the Mitchell School District.
19h ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman

8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-1.jpg
1/11: Scenes from the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Longfellow Elementary School in Mitchell.
8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-2.jpg
2/11: Brian and Marissa Abts stand with their son Riley as they get their picture taken for the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Longfellow Elementary School in Mitchell.
8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-3.jpg
3/11: Scenes from the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Longfellow Elementary School in Mitchell.
8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-4.jpg
4/11: Scenes from the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Longfellow Elementary School in Mitchell.
8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-5.jpg
5/11: Scenes from the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Longfellow Elementary School in Mitchell.
8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-6.jpg
6/11: Scenes from the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Longfellow Elementary School in Mitchell.
8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-7.jpg
7/11: Scenes from the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Longfellow Elementary School in Mitchell.
8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-8.jpg
8/11: Scenes from the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Longfellow Elementary School in Mitchell.
8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-9.jpg
9/11: Scenes from the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Longfellow Elementary School in Mitchell.
8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-11.jpg
10/11: Scenes from the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Longfellow Elementary School in Mitchell.
8-16-23FirstDayofSchoolLongfellow-12.jpg
11/11: Scenes from the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Longfellow Elementary School in Mitchell.

