PHOTOS: Students embark on a journey of learning as first day of school begins
Members of the DWU football team welcomed students back to school at Longfellow.
MITCHELL — School has begun and members of the Dakota Wesleyan football team stand outside of Longfellow Elementary welcoming students on their first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 16, in Mitchell.
“I’m just excited to get going with the school year. We have a lot of great things going on,” said Joe Childs, superintendent for the Mitchell School District.
1/11: Scenes from the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Longfellow Elementary School in Mitchell.
2/11: Brian and Marissa Abts stand with their son Riley as they get their picture taken for the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Longfellow Elementary School in Mitchell.
